Pell City Superintendent hopes for a more normal graduation this year

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System is preparing to end out a year of challenges with its annual high school graduation.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the system is working on finalizing plans for the graduation ceremony May 27, though he acknowledges there is still some uncertainty as to what it will entail.
“We are still under the governor’s safer apart order,” Martin said.
He said that under that order schools are still required to abide by certain restrictions such as maintaining three feet of social distance between individuals from different households. The order is set to expire May 5, before the graduation ceremony. Martin said the uncertainty about whether the order will be renewed or replaced at that time does create uncertainty for what restrictions the system will have to go buy.
He said the system also has to discuss the issue with the senior class themselves to see what they would prefer for the ceremony itself.
“We are going to have that meeting on the 30th of April,” Martin said adding that some specifics have been nailed down already.
He said the ceremony would be live streamed for those that can’t make it and would be held at the high school football field as usual. Martin said students will possibly still have a limited number of people that can attend the ceremony. Last year because of the need to keep six feet of distance between households, the senior class was limited to only six tickets they could give for people to attend. The attendees sat in lined off sections in the stands of the football stadium. The entire senior class, speakers and officials also sat socially distanced on the football field itself.
Martin said with the newer three foot socially distancing guidelines the number of attendees should be able to be expanded. He said the school system is trying to make this year's ceremony more normal.
“Our goal is to have as normal of a graduation experience as possible,” Martin said.