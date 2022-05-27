Pell City Superintendent happy after system holds first normal graduation since 2019

PELL CITY — Despite heavy rain, Pell City High School held its first normal graduation in two years Thursday.
While the ceremony was delayed an hour because of rainfall throughout the day, Superintendent James Martin said the school system held its first graduation without any pandemic related restrictions. It was the first normal graduation of Martin’s tenure as Pell City Superintendent.
“It was just nice to have, even though it was later, some sense of normalcy,” Martin said. “I actually had a few parents come to me thanking me for doing everything we could to have an in person outside graduation with no restrictions.”
The 238 Pell City seniors graduated in a ceremony under the lights at Pete Rich Stadium, the likes of which the city hadn’t seen in years
Martin said in 2020 a statewide school shut down caused by COVID-19 pushed graduation into June.
“And it was very restricted. There were a lot of things we did not know,” he said. “We had everyone sitting in their household groups 10 feet apart, in their little groups in the stands. It was very limited.”
Martin said at the time no one really knew how safe even outdoor events were to have, there were no vaccines, there were no proven treatments. He said the students were sitting on the football field also 10 feet apart.
“But our goal was to try to have a graduation, if you remember,” Martin said. “We were going to have a graduation and we did. We had an in person graduation that year though it was a lot different than a normal graduation.”
In 2021, Martin said the school still had to limit attendance because of occupancy restrictions and students remained socially distanced on the field, though now it was the recommended six feet instead of 10.
He said this year none of that was in place.
“This year the home stands were just about full, people were standing up,” Martin said. “The visitor stands were just about two thirds of the way full. It was a large crowd.”
The rain had almost ruined the return to normal. The school system did not make a final decision on when and where to have the ceremony until the day of.
Martin informed the Daily Home of the start time change to 8 p.m. personally at just before 3 p.m. He said the rain didn’t stop until just after 5 p.m. and afterward the system started moving to make the ceremony happen.
Martin said maintenance staff began drying bleachers with leaf blowers, senior sponsors started setting up chairs and the sound system was set up.
“It was just a group effort,” he said. “There was a lot that happened in those three hours leading up to graduation.”
Martin said he was proud of the students who graduated and was excited for them to be able to have a normal ceremony after very not normal years in high school.
“I was really happy for them because they had the opportunity to have this after really three of their four years in high school were kinda years that were outside of the box years.” he said. “I was really happy for our kids because this class has had to be resilient.”