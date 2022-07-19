Pell City Superintendent gives annual report during regualr meeting

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent James Martin presented his annual report during the Pell City Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The annual report is the superintendent’s summation of the previous school year, which he normally gives to the board over the summer. Martin said the report would also be made available on the system’s website and each of the system’s schools.
The report looks at demographics data, the system’s strategic plan and lists achievements and completed projects for each school and department from over the course of the last school year.
“Its alot of good information,” Martin said. “I made the comment today during the administrative retreat… it gives you an opportunity to look back in the rearview mirror and see what you’ve done.”
He said, continuing his analogy, that the system now needs to focus on what's in the windshield and making it better than what's in the rear view mirror.
Martin said the biggest accomplishment this school year was the passage of the five mil property tax referendum in November. He said getting the referendum passed has allowed the school system to start several improvement projects and has already allowed the system to hire music and art teachers for all four elementary schools.
The other big achievement Martin highlighted was the progress made at expanding Duran Jr High School. He said the project is actually unrelated to the referendum and is instead funded by a state bond issue and the system’s own fund equity.
Martin said the bond issue was meant to help with building projects for schools with a mind toward school that fell behind in repairs during proration, but since the stystem had generally kept school in good shape, the system instead decided to use the money for upgrades at Duran.
That was our opportunity and we took it,” he said. “I give the board credit and our system credit for making some good things happen there.
As for what he is looking at “in the windshield,” Martin said he is looking to finish the job on Duran and make more progress on the system’s capital plan. Academically he also wants to work at improving the system dropout and graduation rates, which have become an issue since the beginning of the pandemic. Martin also said he wants to make sure the system expands class offerings at Duran and Pell City High School while it works to expand the buildings those classes are held in.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved iring Melanie Isbell (multi-language teacher), Kim Blanton (psychometrist), Haylee Jemison (elementary teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Jamey Hamby (elementary teacher at Williams), Tracy Thomas (elementary teacher Coosa Valley Elementary School), Melissa Causey (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School), Kirakias Shepard (career prep teacher at PCHS), Nena Allen (special education teacher), Stanley Head (bus driver). Megan Oden (bus driver), Brittany Falk (lunchroom worker) and Danielle Marney (lunchroom worker);
— Approved the transfers of Tanya Osborn (special education teacher at Williams to secondary math teacher at PCHS), Tammy Brasher (para educator at Durant North Junior High School to para educator system wide), Tammy Tucker (para educator at Williams to para educator system wide), Trisha Ogletree (para educator at duran north to special education para educator system wide), April Beach (para educator at PCHS to special education para educator system wide), Monica Hartley (para educator at PCHS to special education para educator system wide), Ashley Fomby (para educator at Duran South Junior High School to para eductor system wide), Sam Grimes (para educator at PCHS to para educator system wide), Windy Jones (para educator at PCHS to para educator system wide), Shena Ashworth (para educator at Eden Elementary School to para educator system wide), Mary Meija (para educator at Williams to para educator system wide), Megan Sudiamamayasa (para educator Kennedy Elementary School to para educator system wide), Daniel Harris ( special education teacher at Kennedy to Technology specialist at PCHS), Todd Rhinehart (bus driver to lunchroom worker) and Lacy Mills (pre k teacher at Kennedy to special education tach system wide);
— Approved contracts with Jessica Dorough (Teacher Excellence and Accountability
for Mathematics and Science contact) Melissa Lewis (TEAMS contract), Katelyn Harkness (TEAMS contract), Stephanie Champion (secondary english language interventionist), Shante Haywood (title 1 interventionist), Elizabeth Benner (amend summer contract to ad 25 hours for a total of 75), Amanda Wright (amend summer contract to a total of 150 hours), Velma Kendricks (contract bookkeeper), Britney Sheeley (contract title 1 interventionist) and Ryan Dudchock (summer school driver ed teacher);
— Approved Beth Bennett, Carolyn Conner, John Leos, Kristan Phillips and April Streety as substitute teacher/child nutrition program workers;
— Approved changing technology specialist position at PCHS from a nine month teacher to a 10 month teacher position;
— Approved resignation of Sherry Zollinger (elementary school teacher at Coosa Valley), Chastity Boyle (special education teacher at Kennedy), Lisa Blackwell (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts), Logan Colafrancesco (career prep teacher at PCHS), David Kline (sixth grade history teacher at Williams), Rhonda Hannah (lunchroom worker at PCHS) and Khrystal Fairchilds (para educator at PCHS);
— Approve a contract with Vanco Education to provide a power school fee management integration program at a cost of $29.95/month. The fee will be waived for the first year and the program will allow parents to track a pay student fees online;
— Approved account payable fo the month of jun in the amount of $405,698.80;
— Submitted a new policy regarding opt-in mental health service by parent or legal guardians for a 60 day reading.