Pell City superintendent: All Pell City schools back to in-person learning Monday

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin says all Pell City Schools will return to in-person learning Monday.
The entire system transitioned to virtual learning Jan. 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While most schools in the system had returned to in-person learning this week, there were two exceptions: Iola Roberts Elementary School and Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School.
Last week, Martin said the schools needed to remain on virtual learning because of high numbers of quarantines among students and teachers at each of the two schools. He said now the situation has changed for the better.
“Right now our numbers are improving,” Martin said.
He said that some classrooms may continue to be closed because of quarantines but for the most part each school is ready to transition back into in-person learning. Martin said that while it may take some time for the system's COVID numbers to look great they are improving.
He said the time in virtual learning has been a challenge for faculty, staff and students but he feels the system pulled together to meet the challenge.
Martin said the next step in the schools pandemic response will be transitioning grades 7 through 12 to a non-split schedule. During the first semester, students in these grades attended classes split into two groups based on the first letter of their last name.
Students with last names beginning A-L, called group A, attended on Mondays and Tuesdays, while students with last names beginning with M-Z, called group B, attended on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays were used as a sanitation day.
Martin said originally the plan had been to transition these students to a four-day-a-week schedule with all traditional learning students attending Monday-Thursday during the second semester. Under this schedule, Fridays would have been a day for sanitation and for virtual students to receive one-on-one instruction from a teacher if they are behind or need extra help.
Martin said next week will be the last week of the split schedule with group A attending school Monday and Tuesday and group B attending Wednesday and Thursday.
“Our goal is to go to a four day week,” Martin said, adding that next week will work as a transitional period to the new schedule.
Martin believes virtual students having a day they can get in-person instruction in a less crowded environment is important, as many students need the face-to-face contact.
He said students should be on the four day week schedule beginning the first week in February.
Martin said while schools are returning to in-person learning he could not rule out further closings in the future.
“If the situation deems it necessary we are going to do what we need to do.” he said.