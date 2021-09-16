Pell City Superintendent addresses rotary club on tax vote

PELL CITY — The Pell City Superintendent paid a visit to the Pell City Rotary Club on Tuesday to talk about the coming tax referendum.
During the club's regular meeting at the Pell City Municipal Complex, Martin discussed the Nov. 16 referendum for a five-mill property tax increase for the Pell City School System.
During his remarks, Martin laid out the plan he and the Board of Education have developed for the use of the extra local tax dollars if the referendum is passed.
The first projects that Martin discussed was adding storm shelters to Coosa Valley Elementary School and Eden Elementary school. He said the shelters would allow for more classrooms and bathrooms. He said at Eden in particular the new restrooms would be able to service students during playground time to keep them from wandering through the school. The classrooms at Eden would be for music and art classes.
Martin said the storm shelter at Coosa Valley would, along with classroom space, allow for a teacher’s restroom and a conference room to deal with deficiencies the building already has.
He said the shelters are also important because of recent severe weather scares the city has dealt with.
“Last year, we had a tornado that came through our area,” Martin said, “and thankfully it did not touch down in Pell City because if it had, it would have hit Eden Elementary and we still had kids on campus.”
He said another plan for referendum funds is a complete modernization of Pell City High School. For the sake of illustration Martin asked for a show of hands from the Rotary Club of how many had graduated from Pell City and how many had done so later than 1986. After several hands came up he noted that some parts of the high school have not changed since that time.
“The library looks the exact same as it did in 1986. It has not changed,” Martin said. “That building is in dire need of modernization.”
He said the school system wants to replace all the windows and floor coverings in the school along with add wiring for more technology. Martin said the board also wants to build a new cafeteria, and band hall to make sure they are large enough to adequately serve the school.
He said the current band room would be converted to more class space for the agriscience programs, which has long been an important program at the school.
“We have over a hundred students involved in agriscience education at our high school,” Martin said.
He said the plan is to convert the old cafeteria into a new media center and the old library into a career tech facility.
Martin said the plan would also include artificial turf and better drainage systems at Pete Rich Stadium along with other athletic field upgrades.
The superintendent also highlighted the actual cost residents would face with a 5 mill increase. He said that five mills increase, which equates to $50 per every $100,000 of assessed value of property, comes up to $4.17 a month.
“Now I did a little research,” Martin said, bringing a power point slide up of the cost of items such a big mac meal and an all-american dog combo from Sonic.
He said he had bought these items and others listed on the slide that were all more than $4.17. The superintendent said a Big Mac cost him $5.99 while a hot dog cost $4.99.
After the presentation, Martin took questions. One Rotary member asked about the system eliminating buses to use transportation money to better pay teachers. Martin said the issue is that most of the school transportation budget is state funded, meaning if they did not use it they simply would not receive the funds. He also said eliminating buses would be difficult for families in poverty.
City Councilman Jay Jenkins said the council supports the schools 100 percent in the referendum. He said the council voted Monday to give the schools $20,000 to help promote the referendum.
“If you expect to do better, we’ve got to do better,” Jenkins said. “You have to put your money where your mouth is.”
City Manager Brian Muenger said he commended the schools for having better transparency in the lead-up to this referendum than they have in previous efforts.
Martin was also clear that everyone who lives in the school's attendance zone can vote in the referendum.
“If you live in our school district, not just in Pell City but within our entire attendance zone you can vote,” he said, “and the money stays here.”