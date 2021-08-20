Pell City superintendent: About two percent of students, teachers test positive for COVID-19

PELL CITY — Pell City School officials are monitoring the situation after a small surge in COVID-19 cases during the first weeks of school.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the system has 87 students who have tested positive for the virus, a jump from 27 as of last Friday. He said system-wide 10 staff members have also tested positive. Martin said all told these numbers account for around two percent of both student and teacher populations in the system.
“It's still very small when you are talking two percent but we are still monitoring it,” Martin said.
He said while the increase is concerning it is less than the worst of weekly increases last year.
Martin said during the school board's monthly meeting last Tuesday that an entire second-grade classroom had been shut down because of six positive cases. Martin said this concentration of cases is so far not the rule in the system as most cases have been spread out between all of the system’s schools.
“That’s been the only real significant hotspot in the system,” he said, “everywhere else it's been one of two here or there.”
Martin said students who test positive are required to quarantine for 10 days and be symptom free for 24 hours before they return to school. He said class shutdowns are a tool the schools plan to use if need be in the future. Martin said any kid quarantined or with their class shut down are and will attend school virtually.
While Martin said shutting down classrooms with multiple cases is an option the system may continue to use, it would prefer to avoid a full shutdown of schools. He said any such measure would be an absolute last resort, but the system will use every tool available to it.
“You don't want to ever have to do that.” Martin said. “It's something we don’t want to do.”
He said any decision about shut downs would come down to both current numbers and trends.
Martin said one way the schools are combating rising numbers is by heavily sanitizing any classroom that experiences positive cases. He also said that the high school is cutting down on group work to allow for more adequate social distancing.
Martin said buses are also an issue because of the inability to distance on a bus. He has previously said that masks are required on buses because of a federal mandate while during school they are highly encouraged.
Martin praised parents and nursing staff for their help in dealing with COVID cases. Ultimately, he said it is highly important that parents remember to keep their children out of school if they are sick.