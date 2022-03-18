Pell City Superindent looks to bring students who never returned after school shutdowns back to school

PELL CITY — Pell City Superintendent James Martin said the school system is dealing with another pandemic issue, students that never came back to school.
During Tuesday’s Pell City School Board meeting, Martin reported to the board that the system has seen some students that never returned to school after the pandemic shut down schools in Spring of 2020.
“When we came back in the Fall of '20, a lot of our kids didn’t come back,” he said.
Martin said the system had been working to contact these families but had been told the student either had decided to find work, moved away, or in some cases that even the parents weren't quite sure where they were.
“I don't know if that's true or not,” he told the board. “I hope it's not, I pray it's not, but I can tell you our dropouts are going to be higher. You are going to see that throughout the state, dropouts are going to be higher.”
Martin said the situation is sad and a bit scary.
Speaking Thursday, Secondary Curriculum Coordinator Holly Costello said 22 students are missing in this manner from the current graduating cohort, meaning that 22 students that started ninth grade with the current senior class will not graduate with it, because they did not return to school. Other grades also have a handful of students that have not returned
As for the reasons those students did not return, Martin says it boils down to a lack of structure over the last several school years and fluctuations in the labor market allowing school aged people to more readily find jobs.
“This year's senior class has had in essence three of their four years in high school not be traditional school years,” he said. “The '19-20 school year was cut short in March, then last year, the 2021 school year, had many disruptions due to multiple shutdowns.”
Martin said the current school year has been more normal but even it had one shut down and two major covid surges.
He said any of the students the school is currently looking at did not return after Governor Kay Ivey’s initial school shut down in 2020. The superintendent said some of the students did sign up for virtual school, but never completed any assignments.
Martin said one of the reasons the system is hearing from students about why they are not returning is because they found jobs. He stressed however that many of these jobs are lower paying and would traditionally be seen as more short term opportunities. Martin said to grow in those jobs young people will require an education.
“If you want to grow in that profession that you are in and open up doors where you can actually make more money than what you currently do, education is necessary to do it.” he said. “The labor shortage makes it very enticing to a kid. Unfortunately, it's a short term enticement because, I tell you what, when the labor shortage goes away what options do they have then?”
Martin said that loss of opportunity is the real issue at stake here. He said the numbers of dropout students are not significant enough to have a great effect on state funding and a lower graduation rate only affects accountability measures like the system’s state report card.
“At the end of the day, take the state report card out of it, I just want our kids to have a chance at a good future,” Martin said.
He said the high school does have whole child coaches that are working to follow up and check in with these students and eventually get them to return to school, along with working to keep kids in school.
“We have somebody at the high school that we contract with that is solely dedicated to following up with these kids that just haven't come back to school or aren't doing their virtual work,” Costello said, adding that the school has been working on those efforts for two years.
Martin said those efforts have borne fruit but it remains an issue.