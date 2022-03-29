Pell City Student named to national honor society

PELL CITY — A Pell City High School student has been named to the National Society of High School Scholars.
In a news release, the organization announced that J’Kaylen Swain has been selected to become a member of the organization.
NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis said he is honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that J’Kaylen had demonstrated to achieve her selection.
“J’Kaylen is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future,” he said.
Lewis said that his organization, which was co-founded by Cleas Nobel, a relative of Swedish Chemist and Founder of the Nobel Prize Alfred Nobel, provides lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. He said they achieve this by connecting students with learning experiences, scholarships, internships and peer networks to prepare them for college and meaningful careers.
The release said the organization seeks to recognize academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high achieving students. The organization has 1,700,000 members in more than 170 countries.