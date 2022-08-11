Pell City, St. Clair Superintendents talk first day of school

Teachers from Pell City and St. Clair County school systems welcomed back students Wednesday for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Pell City
Pell City Superintendent James Martin said the system said he visited each of the system’s eight schools on Tuesday.
“It was awesome,” he said. “Everyone was excited to be there and we were ready to go. I haven't seen this much excitement since I have been here.”
Martin said every member of the faculty, students and parents came together and had an exciting start to the school year. He also noted how normal the day felt, something the system has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We haven't had that in que some time,” he said. “I think everyone was ready for that and it showed.”
Martin said initial enrollment numbers also appear to be ticking up, which is also something that has not happened since the pandemic began.
“I know we are over 4,100 students right now,” Martin said, but added that number was far from final.
Pell City Schools listed an average daily membership of 4,004 students when putting together its annual budget last year and Martin said last September, around the same time as the system would have been working on budget, that the school had lost about 200 students.
That loss of students had been a reversal of a general growth trend the system had in 2018 and 2019, but Martin said that growth seems to be returning.
The superintendent said the first day even went smoothly at Duran Junior High School, which is starting the year in two campuses, both the former Duran North campus and the Former Duran South campus. The Duran North campus also remains partially a construction site.
“We really started the year a lot like we ended the year last year,” he said.
Martin said the system has simply kept procedures the same to make sure everything goes smoothly. He said seventh graders will likely have to go through a similar adjustment in January as both grades move into the expected to be completed Duran Junior High.
Martin said that ultimately, even with needing to accommodate the situations at the junior high school, the beginning of the school year has been one of the smoothest of his whole career.
St. Clair County
St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns said teachers began developing a connection with their students Wednesday morning.
“It’s about developing relationships,” Burns said. “I will give you a personal experience. Both my kids are attending St. Clair County schools. My youngest one, who is starting in the third grade, has anxiety, very high anxiety. So he was really nervous about the first day of school. Well, his teacher knew he loved Spider-Man, so she dressed up as Spider-Man. She has won my child over forever.”
Burns said it is the personal relationships teachers build with students that make the learning experience special.
The superintendent, who only held the reins as the leader of the St. Clair County Board of Education for about a month, said Wednesday’s school start went smoothly.
“It went really well,” Burns said, adding that he visited several schools on the opening day. “My goal is to visit all the schools by Friday.”
Burns said the school system’s stager start played a big part in the uneventful start to school.
“It was a quiet day,” he said. “People really like the staggered start.”
Students with last names, starting with A-K, began school Wednesday, while students with names L-Z came in Thursday. Both groups began attending together on Friday.
He said the school system began stagger starts when COVID-19 appeared in St. Clair County.
“It is a great way to ease into the school year,” he said.
Typically, the traffic is horrendous on the opening day of school, but traffic flow was not a factor Wednesday.
Burns said it was one less thing students and parents had to worry about Wednesday. He said students and parents already have to deal with the nervousness of their children going back to school, some students for the first time.
In addition, Burns said with the stagger start, there are fewer students on school campuses.
“It makes for an easier transition for everyone — students, parents and teachers,” he said. “Our administrators love the stagger start.”
Burns said that about the only thing they did not expect or anticipate was a blown transformer next to one school, which cut off the school’s power.
He said Alabama Power came out and fixed the problem, even before students arrived for school that morning.
“(Students) didn’t even know about it,” Burns said. “It is nice to know Alabama Power will respond so quickly.”
He said Moody schools enrolled 10 new students Wednesday, and he expects to see enrollments to increase throughout the system.
“I think it would be very similar (to Moody),” Burns said.
Burns said school officials will have a better understanding of the student population in about a week, and will then determine whether additional teachers are needed.