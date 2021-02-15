Pell City, St. Clair County Schools announce closings Tuesday

PELL CITY — Pell City and St. Clair County Schools have announced they will close Tuesday because of freezing temperatures.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said Monday that because of a high chance of freezing conditions for roads Tuesday morning, he and his team have decided to make this move.
“We want to err on the side of safety,” Martin said.
He said the system has decided to cancel instead of delay because of the likelihood that temperatures Tuesday will not rise above freezing before midday. He said this would make the delay too long to have a proper day of instruction.
Martin said he has chosen not to make Tuesday a virtual learning day because of the slight chance for sporadic power outages caused by ice.
The Pell City School Board is set to hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. Martin said he was not sure if the meeting will be held as scheduled, but he plans to discuss the matter with Board President Cecil Fomby.
St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said his system is also canceling school on Tuesday because of freezing weather.
On the St. Clair County Schools' Facebook page, a post from the system said school also will be delayed for two hours Wednesday. The post said if travel conditions remain hazardous Wednesday it is possible that Wednesday could be shifted to a virtual learning day. The system said a call to parents will be made if this adjustment is necessary.