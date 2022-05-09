Pell City sets date for voting district public hearing

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has set a public hearing to discuss proposed changes to the city’s voting districts.
During its regular meeting Monday the council approved holding a public hearing on the issues at its next meeting on May 23 after finding a district proposal that all members of the council were comfortable with. The council had previously set a public hearing on the issue for Monday but had neglected to choose a district proposal to have the hearing on.
The district proposal that the council chose was what City Manager Brian Muenger called the seventh official proposal. The proposed changes see various adjustments to all districts with the largest coming in districts 2,3 and 4; namely extending district 2 slightly northward, district 3 south eastward and district 4 northward. Districts 1 and 5 on the other hand received relatively more modest adjustment.
Muenger said in some cases this proposal will likely change who someone’s city councilman is, but would not change where anyone votes as the city will continue to have one polling location. He also said that the city is required by state law to redraw its voting every ten years after the census and every redistricting process will see some change if the city is growing.
“Any redistricting process, unless your city has not grown positively or negatively, you will have to adjust somewhat.” Muenger said.
The city manager added that the city can only work with voting blocks as done by the census bureau, which can be somewhat arbitrary in shape and size on a given map.
Muenger said ultimately the proposal will be able to achieve several of the city’s goals in redistricting by strengthening the city’s minority voting district, keeping people mostly within their existing district and lowering the population deviation between each district.
“Also, we have a minority voting district, which under the proposal, we were not only about to preserve but were actually able to improve by several percent,” he said, “and we largely kept people in their same geographic areas and avoided subdividing entire neighborhoods.”
Muenger said it is somewhat unrealistic to think no one will be in a different district, something he said was “antithetical” to what the process is, but that the city had worked to avoid the process being arbitrary.
The process as the city manager has laid out in a previous meeting will have the district proposal published in local papers of record before the May 23 public hearing, where members of the public may give feedback on the proposed districts. Residents may also look over the proposed maps under the Public Notices tab of the city’s website: https://pell-city.com/
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing on a zoning ordinance change relating to R-4/high density residential involving the precise size of lots and clarifying that planned residential districts are meant for mixed uses only. Noone spoke at the hearing and the zoning change was approved;
— Rejected a big from Town and Country Ford for a Ford F-150 for the utility department and resubmit a bid for a Ford F-250 for 24 hours and authorized the city manager to act on a low bid of an amount not exceeding $52,000;
— Approved authorizing an engagement letter with Bain & Company, P.C. for an audit of the city, professional service fees on the audit will not exceed $65,000;
— Approved appointing Assistant Finance Director Teresa Brakefield as Acting City Treasurer and adding her as a signatory for bank accounts at BB&T, Metro Bank, Union State Bank, Valley National Bank, First Bank of Alabama and South State Bank;
— Approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs concerning the Low-Income Household Water Assistant Program;
— Approved a $2,000 supplemental appropriation for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce to help with block party expenses.