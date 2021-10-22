Pell City Senior Center to hold fall festival next week

PELL CITY — The Pell City Senior center is gearing up for a fall festival for seniors Wednesday.
Senior Center Coordinator Tonya Walker said the center is preparing to hold a Halloween extravaganza for its patrons from 10 a.m. To 1 p.m. Oct 27 at the senior center.
Walker said the event will have vendors, food, a photo booth and games for patrons and residents to enjoy.
She said the event will be a first for the center which usually has smaller Halloween events, but not a full on festival.
Walker said this year she and several businesses that serve seniors around town wanted to do something special as the Senior Center only recently reopened after spending 15 months closed because of the pandemic.
“It's just something for the community to come together and do something for our seniors,” she said.
Walker said several of the center's patrons will be dressing up in the spirit of the holiday, with several already expressing excitement for their costume ideas.
She said the festival is just one part of the center’s programs which tries to generally stay busy with regular and special events.
“We have a really good program,” she said. “We are a very active senior center.”