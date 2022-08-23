Pell City Senior Center holds annual luau

PELL CITY — The Pell City Senior Center held its annual summer luau Monday.
Senior Center patrons got together Monday for karaoke, dancing and a catered lunch as part of their annual summer event.
Senior Center Director Tonya Walker said Monday’s event also celebrated a wedding anniversary for some of the center’s patrons and served as a send-off for Curtis Pippin, who is leaving his position as veterans outreach coordinator for the St. Clair County Extension Office for a job at Auburn University.
The center’s patrons presented Pippin with a card and gift card for a steak dinner for him and his wife as appreciation for the help he gave to older veterans in the community. Pippin said his work has brought him into contact with the senior center since the beginning. He said St. Clair County has a large concentration of Vietnam era veterans in St. Clair County which also use the services at the senior center.
“I have worked with the senior center since I started this position,” Pippin said. “It's kind of a bitter sweet event.”
Walker said the event was put on with help from Carillon Oaks and Complete Health. She said the luau was just one of the many events the senior center does every year.
“We do activities every day,” Walker said. “Every month we have a big event. So it might be next month. ... We will have a big barbecue and in October we have a big fall festival. They all dress up in their Halloween costumes.”
She said that all the events keep the seniors active and entertained. Walker said to help keep seniors active the center also does regular yoga classes and bingo events.
Walker said it was good to have the luau considering the senior center has only recently started back having in person services. She said the senior center only opened back up in June after being closed for 15 months because of the pandemic.
“It's a blessing,” Walker said.