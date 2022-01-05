Pell City sends kids home because of water main break

PELL CITY — Pell City High School and Duran North Junior High School are releasing early Wednesday after a water main break left the schools without water.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said all seventh- through 12th-graders are being released from school early at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday because of the water issues.
He said a construction crew working on the expansion for Duran North hit a fire hydrant while working which has led to damage to the water main that services both schools. Martin said the contractor had hoped to have the problem fixed sooner, but the schools have been without water for several hours. He said he did not expect the main break to affect school Thursday.
“They are saying it should be fixed in the next three or four hours,” Martin said.