Pell City schools welcomes teachers back during institute day

PELL CITY — Pell City educators came together Thursday for their first day back at school.
The Pell City School System hosted its annual institute day Thursday to recognize new teachers and get the school year started.
Superintendent James Martin welcomed teachers back to the school for the new year, which will start for students Aug. 10.
“It is great to see everybody back,” he said. “It's amazing. Somebody made the comment to me, ‘Can you believe it's going to be 2023 by the end of this school year?’ And, it's hard to believe, especially considering I'm somebody who started in education in 1988.”
Martin said he had already seen plenty of teachers getting their rooms and other things ready during July.
“That's the commitment of our folks, the commitment of people in this room,” he said. “People came in, on their own time, to get their classrooms ready, to get their students ready for a great school year.”
Martin said he and the system appreciate that level of dedication. He added that student notice, too.
After his opening remarks, the superintendent welcomed Williams Intermediate Student Caroline Alverson, who sang a rendition of Sabrina Carpenter's “Eyes Wide Open” to enthusiastic applause. She attends Pell City Schools, is the daughter of Pell City Council President Jud Alverson and granddaughter of PCHS employee Suzanne Alverson.
Alverson was followed up by Pell City alumnus and local pastor, Donald Gover, who shared words of inspiration with the assembled teachers.
Gover said he had considered starting his talk by showing high school pictures of principals Cory O’Neal, Latoya Orr Threatt and Jennifer Hannah, who he attended Pell City High School with, but had ultimately decided against it. It did not stop him from pointing out when each of them graduated, however.
Gover also highlighted teachers who had taught him, including State School Board Member-Elect Marie Manning, who at one time was the librarian at Duran Junior High School. He noted that when he was in sixth grade, Manning told him he needed to grow up a little bit.
“I told her that I don't want a book that ain’t got no pictures in it,” he said, “and she said, ‘We are not at Iola anymore, Donald, now you have to read books that are big.’”
Gover stressed to the assembled teachers how important they are to the community and how important his teachers were to his own growth.
“They were very instrumental in who I am today,” he said.
Gover said students often don’t realize that impact when they are young, but he certainly has in his adulthood, especially being married to a teacher.
“This is the only profession I believe, maybe in pastoring, where you touch everything in our society,” he said. “There is no doctor without a teacher, there is no lawyer without a teacher, there is nor superintendent without a teacher. That's how important you are.”
Others also seemed to realize that importance as well. The teachers were also welcomed back to school with messages from the St. Clair County Commission, Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt, Police Chief Clay Morris, members of the Pell City School Board and Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey.