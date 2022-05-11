Pell City Schools unveils new attendance policy but leaves questions on root of the issue

PELL CITY — Pell City Schools has unveiled a new attendance policy for next school year, though some questions remain on how to solve the system’s overall attendance issue.
The school system gathered community leaders Wednesday morning to discuss a new attendance procedure. Dr. Myrus Strong, the system’s student support services director, said the new protocol will replace the attendance policy that has students unable to attend field trips if they receive an unexcused absence.
He said that instead next school year the system will implement a procedure that will have students be required to attend “Saturday school” if they have a large number of absences and receive early dismissal days each nine week grading period if they have perfect attendance that nine weeks. Strong said students that can't make use of the early dismissal will have the option for extended recreation time on school grounds.
Specifically, Strong said that if a student has 12 absences, whether excused or unexcused, they will be required to attend Saturday school, with two days assigned for 14 days and three days for 16. He said Saturday school is meant to be an opportunity for students to receive instruction they may have missed and make up work, and is not meant to fill a detention-like role. The Saturday school sessions will be held every other weekend and will last from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for elementary-aged students and 8 a.m. to noon for secondary school students. After some questions, Strong did clarify that this likely wouldn't necessarily apply to students with a 504 plan or Individualized Education Plan, which may set different attendance standards for those students.
He said the new policy was meant to better address the problems the system wants to address, namely chronic absenteeism, instead of the issue of a student who just happened to have one unexcused absence.
“This is to really just target those students with obsessive absences,” Strong said.
Early on in his presentation Strong defined obsessive absences as 18 or more absence from school and showed data from a 2019 article from the Hamilton Project and the Brookings Institute that show Pell City with comparatively higher chronic absence numbers compared to other schools in St. Clair County. For example Pell City is listed in an interactive map on that article with 28.5 percent chronic student absence compared to 4.3 percent at Moody High School. While some other St. Clair County schools show similar chronic absence numbers from this one source; none are as consistent across all of the schools in a given city as they are in Pell City.
Strong’s comparison of Pell City’s attendance issues to other systems did lead Mayor Bill Pruitt to ask if the school system was aware of what the difference was between Pell City and places like Leeds or Anniston.
Strong said he wasn't sure, though he speculated that it may be an issue with community culture when it comes to attending school. He stressed he felt that implementing some key initiatives the issue could be resolved.
Superintendent James Martin, who has repeatedly stated his commitment to approving attendance since taking the post, seemed to more plainly say that student attendance had been allowed to shift out of focus.
“I think the issue, to answer your question Bill, is this: I think in the past a lot of people said well we are still achieving … so it’ll be ok because we’re still achieving,” he said. “The issue that we are at right now is our students could do so much more if they were here.”
Pruitt asked if Martin was referring to parents or the system, to which Martin said he meant everyone involved.
Still there was some discussion as to why that issue exists. Dr. John Thweatt, the pastor at Pell City First Baptist Church, asked if the system had really studied the root causes of some student absences, noting that sometimes it can be the result of real challenges with things like mental health. He wondered if the system had looked at different start times or anything like that to help address those issues.
Jill Lackey, the director of special programs for the system, said she works to help address mental health issues among students and a rise in those issues over the pandemic is one reason the system recently hired a mental health coordinator. She said she plans to work to increase what the system is doing to address those issues.
While Strong acknowledged the issue, he also said the majority of cases is a simple issue of not wanting to go.
Thweatt said he couldn't see why Pell City is different from Oxford or Leeds.
“Their churches aren't any better than our churches,” he said “every other area of society is not any better than our society, why is it our school.”
Pre-K Principal Patrick Dowell said he agreed that the system needs to look at root causes.
“Until we address the means of what's causing the attendance issue, we are going to have an attendance issue,” he said.
Ultimately after all the discussion, Strong said the Saturday school plan needs to be a foundation but the system does need to look at the issue in more detail and address what Thweatt and others at the meeting had concerned over.
“The Saturday school is more or less our foundation to kindaget the word out and say hey listen this is what we are gonna implement in August,” he said, “but there is going to be some underlying work that we are looking at, finding those students that are chronically absent, getting a survey out or communicating with the parent to let them know, ‘Hey listen what is the issue and what can we do to help; why has Johnny had 25 days of school he missed this year?’”