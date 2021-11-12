Pell City schools to hold town hall Monday at Pell City Municipal Complex

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education is set to hold a town hall next week on the eve of the Tuesday tax referendum.
The system has announced it will hold a town hall at the Pell City Municipal Complex Building on Monday at 6 p.m. The topic of the meeting will be the proposed 5 mil property tax increase that is on the ballot for the referendum.
The event comes after the board and Superintendent Dr. James Martin have been holding smaller town hall events in the unincorporated portions of the school district over the last two weeks. Martin has also been meeting with various community groups such as the Rotary Club and Farmers federation.
The superintendent has said previously he felt it was to have town halls outside of the city limits so that residents of those areas remember they also get a say in the referendum.
He said he feels it's important to have one last opportunity for people living in the city limits of Pell City to be able to get their questions about the referendum answered.
“We really wanted to have one in town,” Martin said. “It's important we have one here.”
During an Oct. 28 work session, the board had discussed trying to hold a large form event at the Pell City Civic Center ahead of the vote, but Martin said that event will not happen in the tie left before the referendum. He said he feels a smaller event at the municipal complex, which regularly plays host to community group meetings, will allow for a more open forum for people to have their concerns addressed.
The forum the system held in May at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts only allowed questions to be submitted electronically, which some attendees took issue with. Martin said this meeting will be different and similar to the event in Cook Springs and New London the system has healed over the last couple weeks.
“We want it to be more of a conversation,” he said. “That's something I feel is very beneficial.”
Martin said the town hall will be the final event the system holds before the referendum itself. Over the last couple weeks the system held a sparsely attended event in Cook Springs and a better attended event in New London.
During those events Martin laid out the board plan for if the referendum passes. This plan is to use the funds for storm shelters for Eden Elementary and Coosa Valley Elementary, full time art and music teachers for all elementary schools and copious other facility upgrades.
During the new London Town Hall on Nov. 9, Board President Laurie Henderson explained that the board is pursuing a millage tax increase to give more stable funding to the system.
“A real property tax is the most stable form and reliable form of income,” she said at the time, “and the places that are above and beyond, the crazy good school systems, have figured that out a long time ago and don’t begrudge that for their children.”
Board Vice President Norman Wilder also addressed the issue of representation on the board for the City of Riverside and unincorporated portions of the school district. He said the board approved a resolution to begin the process of redistricting over the summer and it is committed to completing that process.
Martin has also said the board is committed to giving the entire district representation no matter the outcome of the referendum. He also said at the New London town hall the system has already been working with the Greater Birmingham Regional Planning Commission on creating new maps.