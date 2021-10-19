Pell City Schools to dismiss certain grades early for the next two fridays

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System has announced that different groups of students will dismiss early Friday and Oct. 29, which is also a Friday.
In an announcement Tuesday, the system announced that this coming Friday grades 7-12 will be released from school at 1 p.m. while on Oct. 29, pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will be released from school at 1 p.m.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said there are two main reason for the early dismissals is a shortage in available bus drivers and a couple of long distance football games requiring some buses to be tied up earlier that day
“First thing is we’ve got kind of a shortage on some drivers,” he said, “due to some being out sick, some that are hurt, and things of that sort.”
Martin said at the same time, the school has long distance away games for football that will require some students to leave school early. He said transporting football players, cheerleaders and band students to the game will require somewhere around six or seven buses by itself.
“We are just tight on drivers right now,” he said.
The superintendent said the early dismissal for only certain grades at once will allow for some drivers to run two routes, one at 1 p.m. and another at 3 p.m.
“The drivers may end up having to run, that afternoon, two different routes to accommodate some of the shortages,” he said.
Martin said the school will pay the drivers their usual hourly rate if they have to do that. He said it was more likely for drivers with shorter routes or routes closer to school that will run two routes.
“The routes in town are obviously shorter time wise,” Martin said. “So those more than likely would be the people who would end up having to run the additional routes for us.”
He said it would be almost physically impossible for a bus that goes towards Vincent to make it back for a second route.
Martin said the decision to stagger which days students dismiss early stems not just from needing to run some buses twice, but also to allow all students to miss the least amount of instruction possible. The superintendent said he remains, as always, committed to keeping kids in school.
Martin said the extra time in the afternoons will also be used by teachers to allow them to have meetings and get data together for the Alabama Literacy Act.