Pell City Schools to begin upgrades to baseball, softball fields

The Pell City School System is getting ready to start work on upgrades to its baseball and softball fields.
The system announced in a news release this week, the fields will receive much-needed grading, drainage and surface improvements, including artificial turf and new safety fencing.
Superintendent James Martin said crews are expected to actually begin prep work for the project on Friday.
“The goal is to have the project completed before Thanksgiving,” he said.
The release said Pell City High School’s baseball and softball fields are getting the safety and surface upgrades as part of the first phase of projects funded by last November’s school tax referendum. Other projects included in this phase are storm shelters at Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary school and full time art and music teachers at eah elementary school.
Martin said the issues are largely due to elevation and drainage issues at both fields.
“A lot of it is drainage,” he said. “On the softball field, it drains into the girls locker room.”
Martin said every time there is a big rain the school has to work to mitigate water getting into the locker room and make sure nothing is damaged.
On the other hand he said the baseball field tends to hold water and is no more even a playing surface than the softball field is.
The release said the new grading, drainage, and artificial turf should alleviate those issues and new fencing will provide extra protection and safety to both players and spectators.
“It's something we are finally in a position to address so we are addressing it,” Martin said. “We are excited about it.”
The release said topsoil and sod to be removed will not go to waste, however. The system plans to repurpose those materials for landscaping the grounds of Duran Junior High School when construction of that facility is complete later this fall.