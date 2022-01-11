Pell City schools to be virtual two days this week

PELL CITY — Pell City public schools will hold two days of virtual class time this week to make allowance for teachers’ exposure to COVID-19, or positive testing for the disease.
The online classes will be held Thursday and Friday.
“Staffing has become an issue for us,” said Superintendent Dr. James Martin, citing the teachers’ exposure to the disease.
According to the system’s COVID tracker, which was updated Tuesday, 25 school employees in Pell City have tested positive for COVID-19. Martin said the system also has teachers out because of exposures to the virus, but the tracker does not keep track of that data so solid numbers for exposures are unclear.
The superintendent said the system has been experiencing an increase in COVID numbers since Friday.
Martin said school would take place as usual on Wednesday. He said the single day of in-person instruction is meant to give parents time to make child care arrangements and teachers time to prepare lesson plans and materials for the following two days.
“We are going to be stretched pretty tight,” he said, adding that the school does not currently have enough substitutes to easily handle absences.
Martin said that Thursday and Friday are also being chosen as virtual days because they come up against the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
“It will give us five solid days to hit the reset button,” he said.
Martin said staff will be held to the five-school-day quarantine rule that the system implemented last week, but that the virtual days will count toward those days.
While Martin said the virtual days are being caused by staffing issues, he also said that student COVID numbers have also been on the rise. The systems tracker shows that 179 students, or 4.33 percent of the total, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
“It's hard to move on when all your numbers are going in a direction you don’t want to go,” Martin said.
He said the system’s custodial staff will also use Thursday as a day to sanitize and deep clean each school.
Martin said the plan is for students to return to normal instruction on Jan. 18, noting also that system officials would assess the situation before then and announce any change of plans if necessary.