Pell City Schools sees low COVID numbers, administrators look to keep it that way

PELL CITY — After half a school year dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, Pell City Schools has brought its numbers under control, but the superintendent is urging continued vigilance.
During the Pell City Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. James Martin announced that the system had only a single student sick with COVID-19.
This is a stark contrast to August of this school year where the school was dealing with its worst infection numbers in the whole pandemic with 177 students testing positive in a two week period.
Martin said turning these trends around took work from teachers, students and parents to practice good health habits. He said overall the situation this school year has been shifting constantly.
“The whole COVID thing has been a rollercoaster for us this whole year,” Martin said.
He said the downward trend in the school is likely a result of the larger downward trend in COVID cases statewide.
“I think that's been probably the single most contributing factor is in our community, also as a whole, our cases have really gotten lower,” the superintendent said.
Martin said another big contributor is parents keeping students at home when they are sick, something he has been encouraging since August.
He also said people are just being more aware and more and more people are getting vaccinated.
He said now things are starting to settle down and the school is opening up more activities.
“We are getting a little bit closer to a sense of normalcy,” Martin said.
He said despite delaying school open houses in August the system was able to hold them over the last couple weeks. The school board has also started approving field trips for several grades.
“We are very fortunate,” Martin said. “We were able to have open houses and have some assemblies and we are planning some field trips.”
He said both teachers and students have come to recognize how important those things are since they haven't been able to have them up until this point.
“It makes some of the things that we have missed along the way, when we are able to have them it just makes it so much more meaningful to our students and our teacher,” Martin said. “Some of the things we may have taken for granted earlier, everyone seems to have a greater appreciation for it.”
The superintendents did stress, however, that these good numbers now do not mean COVID is gone just yet. He said that schools will continue to use enhanced sanitation measures inside facilities. Martin said he is also continuing to stress to students and teachers to be responsible. He said the system is specifically looking to avoid a holiday break related surge like it experienced at several different points last year.