Pell City Schools, police department team up for active shooter training

PELL CITY — Pell City school administrators and the Pell City Police Department came together Wednesday to hold active shooter training.
Superintendent James Martin, central office staff, school administrators, Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris and several officers met at Pell City High School on Wednesday morning to attend the training guided by a state instructor.
Morris said the purpose of the training was not necessarily to teach the administrators how to respond to an active shooter situation but rather to teach them how a situation might look and how the police department would respond. To do this, the group worked through different scenarios with help from the Pell City volleyball team working as roleplayers.
“We just want you to see, smell and feel the stress that happens and how difficult of a situation that can be,” the chief said, adding that it was also meant to highlight how officers are trained to deal with those stressors.
Morris said the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot at an elementary school in May, and the failures in local law enforcement's response to it has brought the discussion of active shooter scenarios to the minds of many people.
“It is horrific,” he said. “And let me be exceedingly clear to you, as the police chief of Pell City, we will not allow that to happen in this city. It will not happen. Myself and everyone below me will come and we will address any situation just as fast as we can do it.”
After some discussion of how officers are trained to respond to crisis, the instructor and the chief, assisted by Sgt. Eddie Branham and Capt. Josh Herren, worked the group through mock scenarios with non-lethal practice ammunition and plenty of safety gear for all involved.
The administrators themselves were able to work through the scenarios in the officer’s shoes and see how they reacted.
City Council President Jud Alverson, who was observing the training, said the training was incredibly important in today's world.
“Every day society gets more depraved and it seems this stuff is popping up all across this country,” he said. “From the city’s perspective, anything we can do to help out the school system and make them more safe … any training, anything we can do to make our schools safer, I am all for it and I know the rest of the elected body is all for it.”
Alverson said he wanted to be present to let the school know the city always has the school system’s back. He said the city is also currently working with the school board to fund more school resource officers.
Alverson said ultimately school safety is a project for the whole community.
Morris agreed and said that's one reason he wanted to be sure to hold the training.
“It shows them the importance of our partnership, it shows them a proper law enforcement response and it shows them the intricacy of that response,” he said.
The chief said school specific conversions on active shooter scenarios are something he wants to discuss over the next couple weeks.
Martin, for his part, said he felt the training was informative to the school's team.
“I can't thank the Pell City Police Department enough for setting this up,” he said. “It's really really great to be a part of a community where everybody is on the same team.”