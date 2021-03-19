Pell City Schools plan to put pandemic relief money into summer programs

PELL CITY — With schools around the country receiving money from federal pandemic relief bills, Pell City Schools are putting their share mostly into summer programs for students.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover said the system already has used the funds to greatly expand after school tutoring during this school year and is planning to use even more of it to vastly expand summer programming.
During the Pell City School Boards Regular meeting Tuesday Superintendent Dr. James Martin compared it to normal school.
“We have a lot going on in summer programs,” Martin said. “It's going to almost be like we are going to have almost a full school going in session over the summer.”
Martin said the purpose of the programs will be to make up for lost instruction during the pandemic. Stover said the system wants to get students back on track.
“Some kids didn't get where they needed to,” she said. “We have got to try to get them back on track.”
Stover said the Pell City Board of Education has been using funds set up by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act to fund dozens of contracts for after school tutoring services over the last school year. One other way Stover said the system will be helping students is by vastly expanding its summer programs.
Pell City’s summer reading program, which takes place each year for students from kindergarten to third grade. Stover said usually this program is a student-led reading program where teachers keep track of how many books the students read, but this year the system is planning to do much more. She said this year's program will instead be a 15-day program where students will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Stover said the program will focus mostly on reading skills but will include other subjects. She said the program will also feed and provide transportation for students.
She said the program means to make sure young students meet reading standards set by the Alabama Literacy Act and fundamentally to get the students needed skills they may not have developed during the pandemic.
“If you can read you can learn,” Stover said. “It's about making sure these kids can catch up.”
Students will be evaluated for participation in the program through a STAR Reading assessment. Stover said these assessments will determine which students are at high risk. She said the system is expecting about 300 students from all of the system’s elementary schools.
Stover said this expanded program will also run at the same time as a bring program for fourth- through eighth-grade students and normal summer school for high school students, which will both also have transportation and lunch provided.
High school summer school will also be subsidized. Stover said usually students pay $75 a course per semester, meaning if they are taking a year-long class, and it costs the student $150 to make up the class in the summer. This year students will only have to pay $25 a course per semester so if they need to pay to make up a year-long class they will only need to pay $50.
“We want to make it more accessible,” Stover said. “It's about making sure these kids can catch up.”
The assistant superintendent said these programs are not cheap. All told the summer programs are expected to cost $286,000.
To pay for the program the system will be using money from what's called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). This fund gives schools money for several different uses such as instruction, health and safety and technology. Stover said Pell City received $670,364 from the first round of ESSER and $3,437,661 from the second.
While much of this money has been or will be used for other purposes such as new chromebooks or HVAC improvements it will also be the primary funding source for the expanded summer programs along with Alabama Reading Initiative funds that are used every year. She said with this the system has been able to expand programs without needing to dip into normal funds.