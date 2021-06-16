Pell City Schools names new assistant principals

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has officially named assistant principals for Pell City High School and Williams Intermediate School.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved naming Valerie Curtis as assistant principal for the high school and Tonya Helms as assistant principal for Williams.
Curtis is no stranger to PCHS or administrative work. She most recently served as the school's technology coordinator and served as the acting assistant principal at Williams Intermediate during the 2019-2020 school year. She said while she has been supporting teachers and students at the high school for some time, she is looking to expand that.
"I have been there supporting teachers and students as the building technology coordinator for the past five years, so I already have a great relationship with teachers in that capacity," she said. "So It's kinda natural."
Curtis said while current acting principal Richard Garris said his move to the high school from Duran North Junior High School was like getting to become part of a new family, her new position was more like changing her role in that family. She said the big change in her role would be a greater focus on students. While she has previously worked primarily with teachers, now she's excited to extend that to students.
Helms has previously worked as a reading coach at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School and Iola Roberts Elementary School. She said before that she worked as a title 1 teacher. Helms said she is looking forward to growing her own school family as well.
"It's exciting because you get to learn a whole new set of students," she said. "And where they are academically and being able to push them from what I know from elementary and being able to grow on that and show a different side of education that other teachers may not know."
She said she is also excited to be working with William's new principal Rachel Spates.
For her part, Spates said during the board meeting that she also looks forward to working with Helms next year.
The new administrators are part of a string of administrative shake-ups at the school system during the board's last couple meetings. During May, the board hired Spates as the new principal at Williams. The board also named Principal Richard Garris as acting principal at PCHS and named Williams Intermediate assistant principal Haley Williams as acting principal at Duran North.
Pell City superintendent Dr. James Martin said he was very excited to have the new assistant principals on the job.
"They have all served the district as just outstanding employees," he said. "We are just glad to have the opportunity to have some of our folks where we could promote them from within."
Martin said he is, in general, very satisfied with the schools' recent administrative hires.
"These folks are very compatible, very talented, and they care about kids," he said.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved reassignments of Brittany Gillison (from special education teacher to physical education teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School), Valerie Curtis (from Building technology coordinator to assistant principal at PCHS);
— Approved hiring of Michaela Lane (english teacher at Duran South Junior High School), Abagael Graves (history teacher at Duran South), Nathan Edwards (history teacher at Duran South), Jennifer Baker (elementary teacher at Coosa Valley), Jason Simmons (career prep teacher at PCHS),Melinda Grogan (special education teacher at Coosa Valley), Erin Daniels (elementary school teacher at Eden Elementary School), Lauren Samantha Butler (elementary school teacher at Eden), Briana Bell Garrett (elementary school teacher at Eden), Kimalla Ogle (third grade teacher at Kennedy) and William Jackson (eighth grade history teacher at Duran), Greg Pernell (physical education teacher at Duran South);
— Amended the start date for Hannah Lee from July 1, 2021 to Aug 5, 2021;
— Approved hiring to supplemental positions logan Tucker (boys varsity head coach at PCHS), David Collins (boys varsity head coach at PCHS) and Brittany Gillison (head softball coach);
— Approved resignations of Wendell Young (physical education teacher ast Duran South), Kyle Shelton (english teacher at PCHS), Rebekah Klinner (library media specialist at PCHS), Allen Rowan (bus driver) and Megan Braxton (teachers assistant at Kennedy);
— Approved contract with Trisha Ogletree to provide instructional/special education teaching assistance for students participating in the extended school year program;
— Approved transfer of Seanna Harris (from special education teacher at Kennedy to teacher at Iola Roberts), Jennifer Dawson (from title 1 teacher at Iola Roberts to acting reading coach at Kennedy), and Tonya Helms (from reading coach at Iola Roberts and Kennedy to assistant principal at Williams);
— Approved a grant application from Iola Roberts Principal Patrick Dowell for a facility service dog;
— Approved the 2021-2022 Students Rights and Responsibilities/Code of Conduct;
— Approved Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Amendment II;
— Approved Accounts payable for May 2021 in the amount of $1,147,452.57.
In his report,Martin:
— Announced that at next month’s Board Meeting there will be discussion on re-districting and representation for the school district;
— Announced that the tax mileage increase referendum has been rescheduled to Oct 19.