Pell City Schools looks for funding to promote tax referendum

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education is working on funding to promote the Nov. 16 school tax referendum.
Earlier this week, an email was sent out to members of the Pell City community by Board Member Norman Wilder asking for help in funding the effort to promote the effort to pass a five mill ad valorem tax increase for the school district. The email said the system is working with a public relations firm to help get information to the public about the vote and that it is asking for $30,000 to help pay for those services.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the reason the system decided to seek donations is not because of any hardship but because it cannot use its regular funds, be they state, local or federal, for that purpose. He said they can use some school resources, like the website, for promotional work but not money.
“We can't use public education funds for that,” Martin said, adding that all the money the school receives either by federal programs, local property or sales taxes or state funding is meant to be used for educational purposes and cannot be used for anything else.
Martin said the system had approached some members of the community individually for support, but he and Wilder felt it was important to give more people an opportunity to help out.
“I just reached out to people who I felt were leaders in the community,” Wilder said, referring to the email. “I felt like it was a good cause.”
Martin said the system has had several people already offer to make donations. He said Mayor Bill Pruitt and City Council President Jud Alverson have also offered the city’s support of the campaign. The Pell City Council has previously had disagreements with the school board on how to best secure the passing of the referendum, but Pruitt said he and other members of the council want to see it succeed.
“We have always been in support,” he said. “We believe the health of the city is tied to the health of the school system."
He said discussion of supporting the measure will be on the council’s next work session agenda. Pruitt said he expects the measure to have healthy support.
Martin said ultimately the system wants to use the funds from the referendum to make improvements to all of it’s schools including a complete renovation of Pell City High School and storm shelters for several elementary schools. He said these shelters will also be used as classroom spaces.
“We are going to try to have a building that's functional,” Martin said.
The superintendent said while other schools in the county have talked about new high schools or sports facilities, he and the board feel a more broad approach would better benefit all of the system’s students.
“We need to mark it where we can impact every child K-12,” he said.
Wilder said he feels the tax increase could lead to a better future for the system. He said he wants residents to recognise that it is less than other systems and even less than a meal at McDonalds.
Martin said on top of the public relations campaign he will also be meeting with several community groups about the referendum. He said they are also considering holding a public forum, like the one the board held last May, as the vote comes closer.
“We probably will, it just depends on where we are in letting people know,” the superintendent said. “I felt that thing was hugely beneficial to us.”