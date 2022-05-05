Pell City Schools look for better scores as system finishes standardized testing

PELL CITY — As Pell City Schools finish up standardized testing, Superintendent James Martin is looking to improve scores from last year.
Over the last several weeks Pell City, and many other school systems in Alabama, have been going through Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program testing.
The tests, known collectively as the ACAP, are meant to be a standardized measure of student performance in several different school subjects in comparison to state set standards. The test is meant to measure math and English language skills in grades two through eight. The test also includes a science portion for grades four, six and eight and a writing portion for grades four through eight.
According to reporting from AL.com, last year only 22 percent of students in the state showed proficiency in math while 45 percent showed proficiency in English language arts and 35 percent showed it in science. Last year, Martin said Pell City’s scores were within a few percentage points of that state averages, averages he has said several times were lousy.
He said this year the system has been working to shore up those previous scores by addressing what he, and State Superintendent Eric Mackey, see as the route cause: instruction lost during the pandemic.
“Our teachers have done a lot of work addressing weaknesses from last year's tests,” Martin said. “It clearly defined where those gaps were.”
He said one focus has been math, which ACAP showed he system had real issues with, but all subjects have been being looked at. Martin said that to help address learning loss the system held its most robust summer school program ever last year, spurred on by emergency federal funding for such programs. He said every school has reading and math coaches to help struggling students and has expanded after school tutoring.
“Our teachers have worked really hard,” Martin said. “Our kids have worked really hard.”
The superintendent said one of the big focuses has been on supportive instruction to help students learn standards they may have been struggling with. Martin said his only hope is all this hard work, especially that of the students, pays off in this year’s scores.
“I hope it shows in this test, because they have worked really hard and I am so proud of them,” he said.
Martin said he believes there will be a significant increase in scores. He said that regular assessments have been showing positive movement throughout the system's schools. Yet Martin also says that there are still learning gaps that need addressing. He said both fully understanding and addressing pandemic related learning gaps will take time. To help address that the superintendent said the system plans to have another robust summer program, though not as large as last year.
“There's still going to be work left to be done,” Martin said, “We just know that there's some areas because of the learning loss.”