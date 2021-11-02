Pell City Schools hosts meeting on referendum in Cook Springs

Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin held a small meeting Tuesday night to discuss the coming tax referendum with residents of Cook Springs.
The meeting was attended by a handful of people, but is part of the system's effort to meet with stakeholders in the lead up to the referendum Nov. 16. On the ballot is a 5 mill increase in school related property taxes for the Pell City School district.
The first thing Martin stressed to the people who attended the meeting was that they are part of that district and can vote.
“Everyone that is in our school zone can vote,” he said in the beginning of his presentation.
Martin then went over all the proposed uses for the funds for the referendum such as storm shelters for Eden and Coosa Valley Elementary School, full time art and music instruction at all the elementary schools and copious upgrades and additions at Pell City High School and athletic facilities.
The superintendent also went over expansions to the high schools career tech program to include a hospitality and culinary pathway, and audio visual pathway and expansions to the computer science pathways. Martin said the building of a new cafeteria for the high school, which is part of the current plan, will go a long way to making a culinary pathway possible as it will give the high school an otherwise unused commercial kitchen set up for students to use. He has said previously that the plan is to use the dining room of the current cafeteria to create a new state of the art media center.
Martin said the expansion of career tech is key as it allows students to receive practical experience.
Nathan Edwards, who attended the meeting and said he works for the school system, asked Martin several questions. His first was on what the average age of the buildings in the system were. Martin said that he could not be entirely sure off the top of his head but knew some buildings had been constructed as far back as the 1950s and some as recently as the mid-2000s.
In response to another question about student population growth, Martin said the system has largely been fluctuating around 3,900 to 4,200 students for the last 10 years, and he would estimate that number could grow over the next five years just going off the level of home building in Pell City at the moment. He said has also seen most of its student gains in the county areas of the district, not the city areas, but the home building could also see that trend change.
Martin said one of the reasons the system wants to build the shelters at Eden and Coosa Valley is so they can double as extra classroom space in order to help deal with any growth seen in those schools.
Martin also said that if the referendum is passed the level of the community’s expectations and the need for the system to be accountable will rise along with the milage. He said he welcomes that change.
“My attitude is, that's what you need,” Martin said. “That's what you need to go from good to great and I welcome it, I truly do.”