Pell City Schools holds final town hall on eve of tax vote

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education held one last town hall to discuss the Nov. 16 tax referendum Monday on the eve of the vote on Tuesday.
The final town hall was held at the Pell City Municipal Complex. Voters in the Pell City School District will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a 5 mill property tax increase to benefit the school district.
Much like all the other town halls held in recent weeks, Superintendent Dr. James Martin began by laying out the plan the school has for if the vote passes. He said this plan includes both the addition of full time art and music teachers to all the system’s elementary schools along with storm shelters at Eden Elementary School and Coosa Valley Elementary school, a complete renovation of Pell City High School, including a new band hall and cafeteria, and copious upgrades to schools and sports facilities throughout the system.
In response to one question during the town hall, Martin said that this plan would be done in phases. The first phase would address the art and music teachers and any safety issues such as the storm shelters and some issues at PCHS’ Baseball and Softball fields. He said this phase could begin within 12 months of the referendum passing, with the system possibly borrowing money to get started.
Martin said the second phase would be to upgrade the high school, which would begin as soon after phase one as possible. He said phase three would be made up of non safety related sport facility projects such as an artificial turf surface for Pete Rich Stadium.
There was one question from a resident named Martin Andrews concerning the 43 mil number the board has been using to represent the millage rate in Trussville. He said that number was not accurate and pointed to the city of Trussville’s website. While the website does show what Andrews said it does, there was discussion both from Martin and Board Members Laurie Henderson and Greg Crump and several other residents about how that was a misunderstanding. Martin said he had gotten that number from Trussville after checking with the city. St. Clair County Board of Education Attorney John Rea, who was also attending the meeting, said the county board had been given the same number and were also using it in its advertisements.
Local business owner Roland StJohn asked several questions pertaining to residents inside the school district but outside of the city limits. He first asked why the process to get residents like himself representation on the board will take so long. Martin and Pell City Board Attorney Brandi Hufford have both said the earliest the board could have a redistricting process finished and add members to the board would be in 2025.
Crump said he understood the frustration and that he ran for the board for the express purpose of addressing the issue. He said the board has already approved beginning the process of redistricting and adding seats. Crump said the thought process is for it to be on the ballot in the next election.
“It's not a question of when it's gonna happen or if it's going to happen,” he said “it's going to happen.”
Crump said he would love for the process to go quicker, but he has not heard of a way it could yet.
Hufford explained the whole process which includes working with the Greater Birmingham Regional Planning Commission to draw up new districts, having those approved by the Alabama Department of Justice on the basis of fairness, getting the Alabama Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment to amend the makeup of the board, getting that amendment approved and then electing new board members.
“The biggest hindrance as far as time wise is if we are going to change the current districts, that's what I anticipate, then the next time our board is going to have an election is 2025,” Hufford said. “We can't just unilaterally start changing their districts…we would have to wait until the next election.”
StJohn persisted, noting that the discussion on representation has been going on for some time.
“I think the rural residents, I speak for a lot of them because I see a lot of them, are fed up with the can being kicked down the road,” he said.
Crump and Henderson both agreed.
St.John also asked about the county’s sales tax which is collected to benefit schools and if Pell City Schools gets any of that money.
Henderson said that it does not but Martin wants to address that issue as well. She went on to praise him for his willingness to tackle these taxation issues.
“This is the first superintendent who has been willing not just to discuss and talk about why we can't get these things done, but tackle those issues,” Henderson said. “He won't say that but I will.”
Pell City School Foundation President and local business owner Jason Goodgame said the tax district actually creates a solution to that problem, by allowing the city and county areas in the district to be taxed together.
Rea said Pell City requested that county tax not apply within city limits when it was originally levied since it had its own one cent sales tax. He said the county school board has always held that since county residents vote in county school board elections their one cent should go to the county.