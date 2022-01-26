Pell City Schools holding survey to look at internet access

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System is surveying families throughout the school district on internet access.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the purpose of the survey is to look at how many families in the system have access to adequate internet service. He said the system has not done a survey of internet access since its initial foray into virtual learning at the beginning of the pandemic.
Martin said internet access remains a key issue in Alabama as a whole and St. Clair County is no exception. At the same time, he said there have been many pandemic related initiatives that allowed many student’s families to gain internet access over the last two years.
“We want to see where we are,” Martin said. “Really we are just trying to see where our needs are.”
Martin said he recognizes that, as pandemic related programs like vouchers for free internet service for school aged children have wound down, some students may have also lost internet access. He said the system needs to also be aware of those areas without access so they can better serve those students.
Martin said the system has been able to help some of these families keep access through its partnership with LeanStream. He said though this program employees and parents can sign up for a portable hotspot device to provide 4G internet access. The device costs $38.50 a month per household and is strong enough to be used by multiple devices.
Martin said the system is also exploring the idea of more uniformly using a digital work submission program. He said these systems are a standard part of most college curriculums at this point through services such as Canvas or Blackboard. Martin said the system does currently use Schoology and Google Classroom to fill that particular need. He said that any greater use of those programs would be predicated on the system having the kind of access to make it worth it.
“You really have to determine where you are in terms of accessibility before you start that initiative,” Martin said. “This is more or less just a data gathering initiative.”
He said the St. Clair County Commission has also been surveying residents on internet access recently and the issue has also been discussed in the state legislature. Martin said the system also plans to work with the commission to look at the results of that survey to also see if there are any areas without service in the district. He said the system does want to work to fill those holes as much as it can.
“We try to do what we can do to help folks out,” Martin said.
The survey can be found on the School System’s website at pellcityschools.net.