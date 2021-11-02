Pell City Schools Foundation awards $23k in classroom grants

PELL CITY — The Pell City Schools Foundation has released the list of its annual grant recipients.
The Foundation has released a list of 88 teachers that have received grants as part of the foundation's yearly grant program. These grants total $23,621.88 that go directly to specific classrooms.
Foundation Vice President and Grant Committee Chairperson Jackie Robinson said the foundation will hold an awards ceremony Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts.
This is the eighth year of the program, which gives grants to teachers from all of Pell City’s elementary schools, which includes Williams Intermediate School, and secondary schools.
Elementary teachers can each get up to $250 in grant funding, while secondary teachers can get up to $500.
This year’s grant recipients focused on projects that span from processors for robotics projects to securing graphic novels for different school libraries. The grants awarded range from as small at $71.64 to the maximum award of $500.
Robinson said the foundation received 137 grant applications this year, which were then narrowed down to the 88 accepted. The total amount awarded this year is nearly $200 more than last year.
Robinson has said previously that the foundation tries to give out around $20,000 a year though the amount distributed has been above that amount for the last 3 years. All in all, the foundation has distributed $167,734.42 since 2015.