Pell City schools, Duran South alumni group speak about system's plan for building

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System held a meeting with the St. Clair County Training School Alumni Association to discuss plans for Duran South Junior High School.
Pell City Board of Education President Cecil Fomby, Superintendent Dr. James Martin and Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Laurie Funderburg met with the group to discuss the system’s plan, the history of the building and the concerns of the alumni group.
The meeting was attended by several alumni of the training school. Local Pastor Donald Gover also attended the meeting. The meeting began with Funderburg, who has been researching the school’s history, going over the history of the school building itself.
According to information provided by Funderburg, Duran South began as the Pell City Rosenwald School. Rosenwald Schools were set up around Alabama with funds from Philanthropist Julius Rosenwald for the purpose of providing education for African-Americans. The school was later renamed St. Clair County Training School but remained segregated until 1969. After integration the school was used for several purposes by both St. Clair County Schools and Pell City Schools after the district formed in 1982.
After the history had been discussed, Gover asked Martin to go over the plan for the facility as it stands.
“I think that is a concern of a lot of the alumni I have spoken with,” he said. “They just want (the school) to remain a valuable part.”
Martin said the plan is to put a pre-kindergarten center in the building, a project that will require extensive renovations such as a modernized interior, new ceilings on the top floor and new HVAC systems, including one for the gym, which is not air conditioned. Martin said the system plans to put nearly $1 million into the property.
He said while he has heard concerns that the pre-k center is a way to eventually shut down the building, the system would not put that level of investment in a building it intends to shut down. The building would include eight pre-k classrooms and outdoor and indoor play areas.
Martin said the building and plan have also been looked at by First Class Pre-k , the state agency that oversees pre-k programs in Alabama.
“They felt it could be a very viable pre-k program in this state,” he said. “My view is this: I don't want it to be viable, I want it to be the best pre-k program in the state. We deserve that, our kids deserve that.”
Fomby said the facility could be a model for the rest of the state.
There were also concerns about the use of part of the building for wrap around services such as a clothes closet and food bank. Alumnus Barbara Collins worried that those programs could attract junk or cause a mess outside the building. Funderburg said the program is meant to be an expansion of smaller programs at each school in a more centralized location.
One other issue brought up during the meeting was other options for the facility.
Collins said that through her survey of other alumni she had several people who said they wanted to hear other options for the facility in case the pre-k plan falls through. She offered ideas for a career tech center, a science technology engineering and math (STEM) center, or even a special education center.
The superintendent said the system’s focus is pre-k and will remain so.
“One issue we have is this, we don't have space at our elementary schools to house this program. We just don’t,” Martin said. “For us to be able to make it available for our kids we have to have a viable spot for pre-k.”
Alumna and former elementary school Principal Thelma Jones asked why the Duran North Junior High School project was not considered for Duran South.
Martin said that there is simply not enough land owned by the system at Duran South for the state to allow the system to build an addition, but pre-k does not have the same requirements.
“Someone asked, 'Could you purchase additional land?'” he said. “Well, there are some that we could purchase, but it still wouldn’t be enough, and I don't want to go and talk to people about selling their homes or displacing people.”
The superintendent said that many people have lived in those homes for many years and shouldn’t have to sell their homes if there was another way.
Fomby also added that the Duran North location allows seventh- and eighth-grade students to take advantage of sports and career tech facilities at the high school.
Jones expressed that she and several others’ big issue with the project is a feeling that there was not enough communication about the plan before it reached its current stage.
“There's perhaps things that could have been done, that can't be done now, if you had had that conversation with all the stakeholders in St. Clair County,” Jones said. “There should have been a conversation with all of the parents who are involved because their children are the ones we are talking about.”
She said it felt like the school board made the decision and then simply informed the public.
Martin said the plan was the result of recommendations made during the system’s accreditation process before he himself was hired. He said the plan was discussed with teachers and parents beforehand.
Gover said the issue was instead the fact that both the alumni and the board did not communication with one another.
“There is blame on both parties for not having a functional relationship,” the pastor said, “but tonight as we see the board is willing, the community is willing, we need to spend more time speaking together.”
He said the meeting was historic as the board and superintendent had reached out to help the alumni be a part of planning the new pre-k center.