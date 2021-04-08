Pell City schools boss says new running track finally completed

PELL CITY— Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin has announced the completion of Pell City High School’s new running track, after more than a year of work.
The superintendent said that after a long time working on the project it should finally be lined up Wednesday.
“It's long overdue,” Martin said. “It was a lot of adversity.”
The superintendent said the track has been in the making essentially since he took the job in 2019, but suffered several delays during construction.
“As a matter of fact, we approved it my second meeting here, which was October of '19,” Martin said.
That meeting was Oct. 3 and saw the Pell City Board of Education approve a contract with Warners Athletic Construction to build the track with the low bid of $561,777.
After that approval, however, the project was forced to delay because of the discovery that a nearby ditch was the host to a state protected wetland. Martin said that discovery caused the project to have to go through increased environmental scrutiny and even had to be slightly reengineered.
“We had to shift the track a few feet westward,” he said, adding that the 20 to 30 foot shift caused the need to reevaluate elevations and other factors before construction could move on.
After all this work was done work began on the project in February of 2020. The project also suffered delays during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May 2020, the board also approved a $68,761 bid from Warner Athletic Construction to build sand pits in the multipurpose field in the middle of the track that are used for field events.
By June, the outline of the track was done with the last steps simply being to pave the track itself. Facilities Manager Gary Mazingo, who Martin said was instrumental in the project, reported at the time that drainage systems and sod were also in place. Here, the project hit another water issue, the weather.
Martin said one delay hit by the project was particularly rainy weather, which made it hard to pave the track itself.
Mazingo said in January 2020 that the issue stemmed from the base for the track being too wet to hold paving equipment without being damaged by it.
At that month’s regular board meeting a second $20,000 change order for the project was approved so that concrete could be plowed into the base so it could be paved.
Martin said with the track completed he hopes Pell City can start hosting track meets.
He said track will require a rubberized surface to host state or regional meets, but can begin to host regular events. The rubberized surface is planned, but Martin said that will likely come later to let the existing surface settle.
All and all, Martin said the track is a great addition for the school and Pell City.
“It's a big thing for our school, our athletics program, and our community,” he said.