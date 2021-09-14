Pell City Schools approves $52.8 million budget for 2022 fiscal year

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has approved its $52.8 million budget for the next fiscal year.
During its regular board meeting Tuesday, the board approved a budget totaling at $52,827,300 for the coming fiscal year. The budget is a marked increase from last year’s $44,416,266 budget, which was spurred mostly by federal COVID relief money which makes up 13 percent of the total budget or $6,424,672. The school also had increases in state, local and other federal fund sources which helped make the increase.
The system was also greatly helped by $746,563 in state stabilization funds, which the state is giving to all schools in the state to help deal with COVID related drops in Average Daily Membership, or the average numbers of students attending school each year 20 days after labor day. These funds helped the school fund 10.76 teacher units despite ADM numbers dropping from 4,061,60 students to 3,942.55 last year.
The budget’s general fund is set to have a projected ending fund balance of $5,567,537. This will constitute a decrease from its beginning balance of $6,571,552 but system CFO Tanya Holcombe said this is largely because of Advancement and Technology funds given to the school by the state. She said these funds which amount to $1,135,994 were received by the system In August but need to be spent by the end of the 2022 fiscal year which makes the numbers seem strange on the surface.
“These A&T funds that we are getting, and all school systems are getting throughout the state, are making our fund balances look funny,” Holcombe said. “It's inflating them at the end of the fiscal year and then our budgeted fund balance in our next year is budgeted to go down.”
She said the issue is really one of timing. Holcombe said the system does appreciate the money which it is using for building insurance and renovation to Duran North Junior High School and Duran South Junior High School. Holcombe said the school is receiving the funds because of higher revenues in the state as a whole.
The budgeted fund balance is also higher than the one month reserve that schools are required by law to keep in their general fund. According to documents provided by Holcombe a one month reserve would equal $3,031,626. She said the budgeted balance would actually cover nearly two months.
Holcombe said ultimately she is very satisfied with the budget she has put together and now has been approved by the board.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin echoed her satisfaction with the coming fiscal year’s budget.
“I feel good about the budget, it's a solid budget,” he said.
He said the federal COVID money has impacted the budget but noted that there are a lot of regulations on how that money can be used. Martin said in particular the school is using it to address learning loss and technology needs for the students.
“With this money we are required to make up for the loss of instruction due to COVID impacts.” he said. “It's given us a good opportunity to go after some of our technology needs and upgrading some of our infrastructure.”
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring Tonya Castleberry (pre-k auxiliary teacher at Eden Elementary School), Ashley Smith (child nutrition program worker at Williams Intermediate School) and Brian Barber (school bus driver);
—Approved correction items related to Regina Graham (lead bookkeeper at Pell City High School) and Amanda Highfield (CNP worker at Eden had been listed as PCHS);
—Approved hiring Jill McCombs to panther pit sponsor supplemental position at PCHS;
—Approved hiring Telissa Kirk, Christopher Sanford, James Denney as substitute bus drivers and Sharon Bozeman as a substitute bus aide;
—Approved hiring Kelly Cardenas, Fairies Franklin, Riley Hollis, Lois Isbell, Jim mathis, Alison Neighbors, Tracy Thomas, Sharon Vandergrift and Makinzie Walker as substitute teachers;
—Approved resignations of Ashley Light (pre k auxiliary teacher at Eden) and Franky Swiney (bus driver);
—Approved contracts with Stacy Carter (amending existing contract to add case management to list of duties), Anna Nelson (for speech language pathology services) Dr. Robert Kenley (contract math teacher at PCHS), Betty Scott (contract part time bookkeeper) and Eric Lee (public relations and technology support);
—Approve Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science contracts with Eric Muth, Kim Bennett, Vera Schofield, and Marie Word;
—Approved contracts with Amy Martin, Java Price, Katie Williams, Shelly Gragg, Breanna Carr, Jennifer Jackson, Halie Gasaway, Tammy Vincent, Wendy Dewberry, Wendy Latham, Megan Pruitt, Schorette Emerich, Katie Williams, Tara McBurnett, Ross Burks, Ivy Patterson, Melanie Cornelius, Cherl Smith, Sheree Jackson, Whitney Lenoir, Sherry Zollinger, Crystal Mitchell, Hannah Lee, Emily Doty, Ashley Armstrong, Heather McLeod, Caitlin Freeman, Lauren Brascho, Debra Stephens, Kyrie Word, Hilary Hadley, Kasey Gamble, Renee Santiago, Jessica Brannon, Amelia Smith, Gail Frey, Tammy Whitten, Erin Daniels, Danielle Cortez, Emily Patterson, Tara White, Amy Walker, Vera Schofield, Eric Brown, Jazzlyn Pearson and James Tyler Watts as after school tutors;
—Approved changes to staff procedures for sporting events making it that certified gate staff at volleyball games are paid for one game event when working at a facility hosting two simultaneous games and increasing certified gatekeeper pay for basketball games from $15 to $25 to make it equal to other sports;
—Approved a resolution allowing the superintendent and staff to develop and execute a public awareness campaign for the November tax referendum;
—Approved appointing Dr. Myrus Strong, Dr. Cory O’Neal, Tonya Helms, Amber Kay, Haley Williams, Dr. Melissa Kelley, Laura Posey, Melanie Cornelius, Richard Garris, Rita Roe and Shae White to the 2021-2022 calendar committee;
—Approved appointing Dr. Myrus Strong, Ivy Patterson, Shelly Gregg, Kelly Hicks, Heather Bowman, Megan Pruitt, Crystal Mitchell, Kyrie Word, Suni Wyatt, Rhonda Beaudoin, Holly Costello and Laurie Funderburg to the 2021-2022 textbook committee;
—Approved renewal of the Alabama Trust for Boards of Education General Liability.Errors and Omissions liability fund participation and coverage for a cost of $2,014;
—Approved rate changes for substitute teachers bringing certified classroom subs to $105/day, non-certified classroom subs to $95/day, certified long term subs to $135/day, support staff subs to $90 /day, substitute bus drivers to $75/day and special needs substitute bus assistants to $55/day;
—Approved 2021-2022 salary schedule;
—Approved adjusting estra trip bus driver pay to $75 for the first six hours and $12 per hour for additional time;
—Approved accounts payable for the month of August in the amount of $1,321,007.25.