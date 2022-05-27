Pell City schools announces non-renewals

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has released the names of employees that have had their contracts non renewed for next school year.
The list of employees was approved during the board’s May 17 meeting, though the release of the names were delayed while employees were informed of the board’s decision individually. The employees non renewed are: Amelia Boyd, Briana Garett, Eric Muth, Jennifer Jackson, Jazzlyn Pearson, Kim Bennett, Kayla Grant, Kelly Smith, Mindy Grogram, Marie Word, Sandy Missildine, Sherry Newcomb, Skylar Smith, Tara McBurnett, Vera Schofield and Yvonne Singleton.
School systems non-renew some employee contracts at the end of every academic year and the decision can be for a variety of reasons.