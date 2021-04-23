Pell City Schools announces masks will be optional starting Monday

PELL CITY — The Pell City School system has announced that masks will be optional beginning April 26.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the system will continue to encourage masks but has decided to leave the choice of wearing them up to students, parents and staff.
“We encourage people to mask but it's just not a requirement,” he said.
Martin said the decision comes after both looking at the most recent COVID-19 data and a survey of opinions from principals, teachers, parents and some high school students.
According to the system's COVID tracker, which is updated every Friday, the system currently has six students and two employees who have tested positive for the virus. The system has 91 students on quarantine and eight staff members in quarantine because of exposure. Martin said these numbers are very low compared to other points during the school year.
While Martin said the decision was based on current data, he also said it was based on a consensus of stakeholders.
“The thing I like is we worked to find a consensus,” Martin said.
They system had delayed making a decision on masking after Governor Kay Ivey lifted her statewide mask mandate April 9. Martin said that he and his team chose to keep masks mandatory while schools administered standardized tests, which is now coming to a close. He said another reason for keeping masks mandatory was to monitor data to make sure a surge of cases didn’t take place after spring break like it did after the Christmas and Thanksgiving breaks. He said the delay allowed for a better decision to be made in the end.
“It gave us time to reassess and make a good decision,” Martin said.
The superintendent said that masks have been a useful tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and even more common diseases in schools this year.
“Our traditional flu numbers were very very low this year and I contribute that to masking,” Martin said.
Pell City is the latest local school to decide to make masking optional after the mandate expired. St. Clair and Talladega County Schools announced earlier this month that they will not require would not require them for the rest of the school year, though St. Clair said they would require them for the rest of April. Talladega City Schools has opted to keep masks required for the rest of the school year.