Pell City Schools announce career tech month

PELL CITY — Students and faculty in the career and technical education programs at Pell City High School are celebrating Alabama Career and Technical Education Month this month.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the Pell City Board of Education will honor career tech programs with a proclamation during its regular meeting this month.
In a news release, the system said this month-long celebration will emphasize the role of career and technical education in the future career success of students and its importance to their academic achievement.
Martin said that career tech forms a good part of the systems programs for high school students.
“We offer it in a variety of pathways,” he said, explaining that the system separates programs into different career tech academies that students can choose from.
Martin said the system’s largest program is by far agriscience, but it also offers pathways for things like engineering, health sciences and even one focusing on education for those who want to become teachers.
The superintendent said Pell City also partners with local business and industry to help students build connections and learn skills they need to succeed in their own community.
The release said currently, two out of every three high school students in Alabama participate in a career and technical education program. These students have an opportunity to explore their career options in more than 300 courses, earn advanced diplomas and credentials, and receive college credit.
Martin said that career tech students also get a way to learn where they can better realize the results of their work.
“Career tech programs are really something where they can put their work into action,” he said.
The release said that according to the Association for Career and Technical Education, research shows that many of the country’s fastest-growing occupations require the technical, communication, time management, and leadership skills taught in America’s career and technical education programs.
It said research also shows that among high school graduates entering the workforce, those with a technical education background earn more than those without this advantage.