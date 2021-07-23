Pell City School System receives grant to help students in need

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System has received a grant from United Way of Central Alabama to help students in need this school year.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin announced during the Pell City School Board’s regular meeting Tuesday that the school system's Lead Nurse Dorian Rich recently received $3,733 from the United Way Children’s Fund.
Rich said the grant is to help the school system's own Needy Children Fund.
She said the system has a long relationship working with United Way on the fund through grants that must be applied for each year. Rich said that the amount given by the organization varies year by year but they have contributed to the fund for nearly two decades.
“We have been in partnership with them since about 2004,” she said. “I can't speak highly enough about the United Way and all that they’ve done for us.”
The fund is meant to help students, from preschool to 12th grade, meet basic or emergency needs. Rich said the fund is used to help students in need with items such as clothes and school supplies, as well as help with prescriptions and braces. She said the fund has also helped with things such as supplies for students with diabetes.
Rich said students are referred to the program by teachers or counselors. She said while the amount of students in need of help changes from year to year, the fund is usually used to help over 100 students each school year. She said making sure students have what they need ultimately helps them in school.
“We want them to function in school and when you don’t have what you need you can’t,” she said.
Rich said the fund is also used to help students with emergency needs. She said in one case a couple years ago a local family lost their house in a fire and the fund was used to buy the student’s in the family new shoes, clothes and supplies.
“We have the fund even for things like that,” she said.
Rich said the other major contributor to the fund is the Our Lady of the Lake Chapter of the Knights of Columbus. She said the fraternal organization has been one of the supporters of the fund for over 10 years. Rich said the organization has a yearly fundraiser around Memorial Day and has also recently donated to the fund along with the grant.
“We appreciate the United Way and the Knights of Columbus,” she said. “It's a great thing for us.”