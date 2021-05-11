Pell City school forum charts vision, leaves some with questions

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board’s public forum Monday was not without disruption or lingering questions.
The board held the public forum to discuss its plans for the future of the school system, but also often discussed the recent cap of the city’s sales tax allocation to the schools and calls to readjust the school’s attendance zone. Members of the city council, who were all in attendance Monday, have clarified that the cap was meant to encourage a small reduction to the attendance zone and a grandfathering in of all current students, but the board quickly said they had no plans to make any such adjustments.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin dispelled any fears that the system would be reducing students in his opening statements.
“The Pell City Board of Education and School System are committed to keeping every student in our attendance zone,” He said.
Martin said the purpose of the meeting was to get public input and suggestions, especially on things the system may not have thought of.
The superintendent directly addressed the cap the council has placed on a 30 percent of one cent sales tax allocation the city has been giving to schools. He did not discuss the one percent sales tax allocation the city has offered since the system's inception and will continue to offer uncapped during the presentation.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said an additional allocation of 50 percent of a cent was originally given to the school to help deal with proration during the financial crisis in 2010. He said this was later lowered to 30 percent of a cent in 2013 with the city asking that the school board address its attendance zone in exchange. The allocation was then made permanent in 2020 but will now gradually become obsolete because of the cap according to Muenger
Martin said the school system is estimated to lose $5,719,131 due to the cap over the next five years. He did not address the one percent allocation during the meeting but said after that it is used mainly on operating expenses.
The systems presentation mainly focused on a series of improvements to each of the systems schools including, the consolidation of seventh and eighth grade in Duran North Junior High School through a new edition, full renovations to Pell City High School, the creation of the Pell City Early Learning Center at Duran South Junior High School and assorted upgrades to the rest of the system’s schools.
Martin asked for residents to support an increase in property tax millage by five mills in September in order to help the system pay for the improvements. He promised the system would be fully transparent with the use of the funds, but would not be able to make them all happen without the increase.
Each of the board members also spoke during the forum, but focused on different topics including the schools achievements, the current controversy over the sales tax cap and the difference in county and city students and why the board has made the decisions they have.
“The focus and the foundation is what is best for our kids,” Board President Cecil Fomby said about the last issue.
Board Member Greg Crump also said he released that everyone involved in the discussion about the attendance zone is coming from a place of caring for the system and the city.
After the board member’s spoke, Martin answered a few questions that were submitted via QR code or note card by attendees. Martin said after the meeting that the board avoided an open question and answer section in the interest of time. One resident asked for a more open format but was denied and caused a disruption while beginning to ask his question.
While he did not finish the question before he was asked to leave by police officers, he did mention critical race theory, an academic movement that seeks to look at the effects of racism and discrimination on current society. Several other attendees objected to the man’s removal but the forum continued without any change in format.
The questions answered focused mostly on the millage increase. Martin said everyone in the schools attendance zone, whether they live in the city or county, would get to vote on the increase which is meant to help fund the board improvement plan.
One question that was asked was when county residents, which make up more than half of the system’s students, will get a board member to represent that. Martin echoed previous statements that he is committed to redistricting now that Census data has been finalized, but said it would take time.
“It is our hope before the next municipal election to make that happen,” he said. “We will get it done.”
When asked after the meeting if he felt it was strange to pass a tax increase before making sure people are properly represented, Martin said it was a matter of the circumstances at hand, but he is committed to doing right by the city’s students.
Muenger expressed concerns with the presentation afterward saying he wondered why the board hosted a meeting after it had already approved the tax district. He said he also felt the board had not represented some issues correctly.
“There were some really just latent falsehoods put out there,” Muenger said.
One point he mentioned was the fact that the board’s presentation did not mention the city’s one percent sales tax allocation. He said the city also allocates more to schools as a percentage of revenue than other nearby municipalities, which was not mentioned in the presentation. Muenger said the board also did not mention the lack of sales tax for the section of the county that attend Pell City Schools.
City Council President Jud Alverson also addressed the issue during the council’s rescheduled meeting Tuesday night. The president said while he supports the school system he feels the board is not putting the best foot forward to achieve a successful millage increase vote.
“In our opinion, a tax district that is smaller than the current attendance zone gives us that opportunity, placing the best odds on a successful referendum on the people of Pell City and the folks just outside the city limits,” Alverson said.
Alverson said there has been a history of opposition to ad valorem tax increases in county areas, and he does not think that will change — at least not without an immediate path to representation on the school board for those residents.