Pell City school board tables renaming Duran South to look over community feedback

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education voted to table the renaming of Duran South Junior High School during its meeting Tuesday.
During the board’s last meeting it voted to open public comment on renaming the school The Training School Legacy Center of St. Clair County, with the expectation that the board would take up the issue during this month for approval. Superintendent Dr. James Martin instead recommended that the board table the item to give time to look over that public comment.
“I was prepared to make a recommendation,” Martin said when the matter came up on the agenda. “However, I’ve received a lot of feedback and I feel in order to do due diligence to the people who provided the feedback, I feel our board needs some additional time to look at the feedback as they have just now received it.”
Martin then submitted the recommendation that the board table the issue until its March meeting, which the board approved. Martin said the board can approve the change at that meeting after the members have had time to look over the comments.
He said the board simply received more comment than it had expected to.
“There was a lot more feedback on this than I perceived we would have,” Martin said.
The name change, if approved, is only set to take effect after the school opened as a dedicated pre-k center. The system has never given a solid timeline for when it plans to open the school in that capacity, but Martin has discussed various improvements needed at the building before that happens.
He has also said that it would not be until after the consolidation of Duran South and Duran North Junior High School after the expansion of the latter school is completed. Martin announced during the meeting that that project is six weeks behind schedule and the consolidated school will not be completed by next school year as planned.
The legacy center name was submitted by the St. Clair County Training School Alumni Association who worked with the system to come up with a suitable name to honor Duran South’s history in the community.
The building that is now Duran South was previously known as St. Clair County Training School and served as the school for Black students in St. Clair County before schools in the county were integrated in the late 1960s.
According to information provided by Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Laurie Funderburg during a meeting with the alumni group in April of 2021, Duran South began its life as the Pell City Rosenwald School. Rosenwald Schools were set up around Alabama with funds from Philanthropist Julius Rosenwald for the purpose of providing education for African-Americans. The school was later renamed St. Clair County Training School but remained segregated until 1969. After integration, the school was used for several purposes by both St. Clair County Schools and Pell City Schools after the district formed in 1982.
Thelma Jones, a former Pell City school principal and member of the alumni group, said she did not agree with the board’s decision.
“I don’t like that at all,” she said. “The decision should have been made tonight, and it should have been a yes all the way around.”
Jones said that she felt the public comment period was not even completely necessary and the board had already sought comment from the alumni.
Melissa Thomas and a group of women representing the District 2 Citizens in Action group, who had attended the meeting to invite the board to a Black History Month Celebration at Duran South on Feb. 26, said they had some issues with the name.
They said that since the school is not part of the county school system it should not have the word county in the name. They also said the word training has a military school-like connotation or could even be taken derogatorily because of its historic use in segregated school systems.
Martin said he did not make the decision to frustrate anyone, but rather to allow for everyone’s opinions to be considered.
“The reason we decided to table it is the board had just gotten all of the responses we had in the public comment and I wanted to have time to read over before I ask them to act just to be fair to all … our public that gave us input on that,” he said.
Martin said he wants to also give the public their chance to have their comments considered.
In other matters, the board:
—Named Chandra Tucker and Alecia Henninger as Pell City School System support personnel of the month for January and February respectively;
—Approved hiring William “Kevin” Smith (school supervision teacher at Pell City High School), Shelly Munger (special education teacher), Fairies Franklin (6.5 hour lunchroom worker at Duran South), Amelia Boyd (school bus driver) and Jeffery Hawkins (school bus driver);
—Approved reassignment of James Causey from new directions teacher to acting assistant principal at PCHS;
—Approved resignation of Gage Hazelwood (bus driver), Jeff Green (network support manager), Andrea Dowell (lead pre-k teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School) and Tyler Watts (english teacher at PCHS)
—Approved hiring Blair Morgan, Ashlee Friday, Monica Gray, Austin Ogletree, Whitney Parr, Hailee Rasbury, Claire Realmuto and Hunter Shell as substitute teachers and substitute child nutrition program workers;
—Approved contract with Jeff Green (network support for the Pell City School System for a period from March 14 to May 26) and to amend a contract with Maurice “Mo” Williams to include five additional work hours;
—Approved leave of absence for Victoria Bline;
—Approved the following changes to supplemental positions: Kara Berry (approved adding $3,000 to the testing coordinator supplement that was previously paid to Jeff Green), Cari Pierce (resigned as winter guard sponsor at PCHS), Chris Hurt (terminated as PCHS competition cheer coach), Monica Haynes (approved to complete the 2021-2022 season as acting winter guard sponsor);
—Approved proclamation naming the week of Feb. 13 through 19 as FFA Week;
—Approved a quote from BSN Sports for track equipment at the cost of $84,234.24, a quote from R&H Supply for a purchase of 20 Amana packaged terminal air conditioners with 230 volt heat pumps at the cost of $21,470 and a quote from Home Depot Pro for the purchase of 20 Amana PTAC units with 265 volt heat pumps at eh cost of $18,411.20;
—Approved the 2022-2023 calendar,
—Approved request for the Duran and PCHS cheer teams to attend summer camp in LaGrange, GA;
—Approved a request for the PCHS varsity baseball team to travel to Marietta GA to compete in a tournament;
—Approved Fiscal year 2022 budget amendment 1;
—Approved accounts payable for the month of Jan. 2022 in the amount of $1,535,917.71; and
—Held an executive session to discuss personnel matters, the board returned to session and took only one action to amend the effective date of James Causey’s reassignment from Feb. 26 to Feb. 16