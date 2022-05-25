Pell City School board recognizes softball team in called meeting Wednesday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education recognized the Pell City High School softball team for its deep run in this year's state tournament.
During a called meeting Wednesday morning, which primarily looked at new hires and summer school contracts, Superintendent James Martin and the board took the time to recognize the Panthers softball team for fishing third in the state in Class 6A.
“Ladies, I wanted to say congratulations,” Martin said. “I know the board feels this way, but I am going to tell you this: the whole Pell City Community was cheering for you, they really were.”
He said that it is not often for a group to set a goal and go after it like the team did this year. Martin also said is proud of how the team represented the community and themselves. The superintendent said he took particular satisfaction in watching the team’s name move through the bracket during the state tournament.
The state tournament had been an item of focus for the board. During the board’s regular meeting last week, Board Member Norman Wilder took time during certain points in the meeting to keep his fellow board members up to date on the score.
Martin also gave specific praise for coach Brittany Gillison. The superintendent asked Gillison to share with the team what he had said to her the night she was approved as head coach last year.
“He said that our goal is to win a state championship before he retires,” she said.
“Then I thought, 'Gosh she must really want me to retire pretty quick,'” Martin joked, “because y’all made a run.”
He said that Gillison is herself a product of the Pell City softball program and returned to coach after playing in college.
Martin said ultimately he is just very proud of the team and each of the coaches that made the season possible.
“We’re just very very proud of those young ladies,” he said. “Not just how well they played but how well they represented our community, how they carried themselves. I just can’t say enough about how proud I am of what they’ve done.”
While the initial mood of the meeting was celebratory Board President Laurie Henderson took time at the end of the meeting to recognize the tragic loss of two students, Samantha and Caroline Vance, that rocked the system and the city of Riverside over the last few days.
“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the community as they mourn the loss of the Vance family and especially those two girls,” she said.
Martin also said he would be remiss not to mention the tragic shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left at least 19 children dead Tuesday.
“Even though we are at a point of celebration right now, there are always things that we have to remember that make our world real,” he said. “Whether it's good or bad we have to remember those.”
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring Jessica Dorough (math teacher at PCHS), Nathaniel Burch (choir/music teacher ath PCHS), Allyson Watwood (art teacher at PCHS), Amber Shae Harris (elementary teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Erin Mazingo (account/payroll specialist at the central office) and Elizabeth Huckaby (10 month bookkeeper at Iola Roberts Elementary School);
—Approved resignations of Josh Money (sixth grade history teacher at Williams Intermediate), Carey Barnett (physical education teacher at Duran South Junior High School), Stephen Barnett (math teacher at Duran South), Drew Smith (US history teacher at PCHS), Brittany McKinney (secondary science teacher PCHS), Benjamin Chad Spradley (history teacher at PCHS) and Ganae Gaines (assistant principal at PCHS);
—Approved hiring Joe Berry to a supplemental position of junior high school football assistant at Duran North and South;
—Approved contracts with Brody Bell (technology hardware support and refurbishment for the Pell City School System), Corbin Berry (technology hardware support and refurbishment for the Pell City School System), Lacy Mills (for the Summer Reading Program), Ashley Fomby (for the Summer Reading Program), April Beach(for the Summer Reading Program), Elizabeth Benner (special education teacher to provide extended school year services), Daniel Harris (special education teacher to provide extended school year services), Pam Farley (speech therapist). , Amanda Wright (paraprofessional for extended school year), April Beach (paraprofessional for ESY) and Tricia Ogletree (substitute paraprofessional);
—Approved reassignment of Whitney Lenoir (from reading coach to elementary teach at Iola Roberts Elementary School);
—Approved transfers of Allen Doss (health teacher at PCHS to PE teacher at Iola Roberts), Nathan Edwards (seventh-grade history teacher at Duran South to secondary history teacher at PCHS), Haley Williams (acting principal at Duran North to Principal at Iola Roberts), Brandon Milam (science teacher at Duran North to science teacher at PCHS) and Kelly Knight (12 month custodian at PCHS to 12 month custodian at Iola Roberts);
—Approved surplusing a Market Forge double stack over from Williams Intermediate;
—Approved field trips for the PCHS wrestling team to attend UTC Team Camp in Chattanooga and PCHS Basketball team to travel to Georgia to compete; and
—Approved the salary schedule for the registered behavior technician position, the job will be state funded next year.