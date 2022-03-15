Pell City school board opens comment period on second renaming proposal for Duran South

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of education has opened a public comment period for a second proposed name for the current Duran South Junior High School Building.
During the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Superintendent James Martin opened up a 30 day public comment period for a proposal to name the building The Legacy Center when it opens as Pell City’s dedicated Pre-K facility.
The new proposed name is a shortened version of the previous name the school put forth for comment in January. The previous proposal would have the building named The Training School Legacy Center of St. Clair County. That name was decided upon by the St. Clair County Training School Alumni Association, who had been in talks with the school board about ways to honor the history of the building.
The building that is now Duran South was previously known as St. Clair County Training School and served as the school for African-American students in St. Clair County before schools in the county were integrated in the late 1960s.
According to information provided by Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Laurie Funderburg during a meeting with the alumni group in April of 2021, Duran South began its life as the Pell City Rosenwald School. Rosenwald Schools were set up around Alabama with funds from Philanthropist Julius Rosenwald for the purpose of providing education for African-Americans. The school was later renamed St. Clair County Training School but remained segregated until 1969. After integration, the school was used for several purposes by both St. Clair County Schools and Pell City Schools after the district formed in 1982.
Martin had been prepared to move forward with that name change but after the first public comment period he recommended the board table the proposal to look over the comments for themselves. He said at the time that there had been more public comment than he expected. He said the new name directly addressed the comments the system received.
“The main thing was it was a lot of input from the public comments that helped us arrive at that point,” he said.
Martin said he had discussed the new proposal with a representative of the alumni association, but declined to say how that representative felt about the decision.
Thelma Jones, a retired Pell City School Administrator and a member of the alumni group, had expressed frustration at the board's initial decision to table the renaming in February.
Martin said that he feels the Legacy Center name is a good way to denote both the history of the building and the new legacies the center will foster with pre-k students.
“It's actually honoring the legacy of the past but at the same time looking toward the future,” he said. “I think it's a very good name… In the respect that it honors the legacy of what the building stood for, the history of the facility, the history of our community it supports, but at the same time, when you say legacy, you are also building a legacy at the same time.”
The board also approved putting in a new HVAC unit at the Duran South gym by accepting a bid from Eagle Pro, LLC for $267,244. The gym currently lacks any air conditioning.
Martin said this is the first step in upgrades and renovations to the facility before it becomes a pre-k facility. He said the campus will also need a playground and numerous upgrades to make it more suitable for small children. Martin said the system is working with the Alabama Historical Commission to make sure renovations also focus on conservation and do not harm the historic character of the facility.
In other matters, the board:
— Recognized Velma Kendrick (bookkeeper at Iola Roberts Elementary) as support person of the month;
— Approved hiring Madison McCugh (elementary music teacher), Reic Obermiller (teacher at Iola Roberts), Victoria Allen (teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Kimberly Brownlee (teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School), Alx Davis (teacher at Coosa Valley), Jordan “Makayla” Harris (teacher at Eden Elementary School), Wes Brooks (teacher at Williams Intermediate), Hannah Sanders (elementary teacher system wide), Jaime Borows (bus driver) and Connie Box (bus driver);
— Approved resignations of Jill Perry (kindergarten teacher at Coosa Valley), Kelli Hall (pre-k auxiliary teacher at Coosa Valley), Courtney Walker (special education teacher assistant at Williams Intermediate) and Kaitlin Rich (teacher at Iola Roberts);
— Approved retirement of Terry Kincaid (fourth grade teacher at Coosa Valley), Sanda Haynes (math teacher at Williams Intermediate) and Aimee Perry (special education teacher at Williams Intermediate);
— Approved contract with Rachel Spates (three year principals contract) and Justin Willaism (Network Support for the school system);
— Approved leave of absence for Chalbey Raulston (fourth grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary) and Candice Wilkerson (school nurse);
— Approved reassigning Alecia Henninger from central office receptionist to central office secretary;
— Approved transferring Haley Williams from acting principal at Duran North Junior High to 12 month assistant principal at Duran Junior High School effective July 1;
— Approved hiring Cathy Blair, Kathy Crauswell, Susan Gaskin, Abby McKee, Marty Snow, Patrick Vinson, Teresa Voss and Susan Woodham as substitute teachers;
— Approved the resignation of Niya Crawford as junior high cheer coach;
— Approved the sale of four 2009 Thomas school buses and one 1992 Dodge school bus;
— Approved accounts payable for the month of February in the amount of $615,198.19;
— Gave approval for the Duran Junior High bands to travel to Atlanta for the High Note Music Festival on May 14; and
— Opened a 30 day public comment period for the Pell City School System 2022-2026 strategic plan. The plan can be found on the system’s website homepage.