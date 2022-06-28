Pell City school board looks at safety in called meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board looked at school safety measures during a called meeting Tuesday.
The board heard from Student Support Services Director Myrus Strong on several steps the system is taking to improve school security beginning next school year.
“We have about six or seven things that we are gonna try to add to our safety procedures,” Strong said.
He said the first is a behavioral threat assessment that the state has provided the system. Strong said this assessment will allow the system to examine and rate threats made by students at school. He said this will allow the school to better allow the school to understand any other steps needed in the situation as even if a student is expelled because of an incident they may eventually return to school.
“This will help us in either getting JBS involved in some mental health or school counseling or counseling at the day program to help those students along,” he said, “actually, while they're out and then when we get them back.”
Strong said he also plans to meet with faculty at each of the system’s schools along with school resource officers to go over safety plans in depth before the beginning of the school year. He said these meetings and training may even include simulating gun shots in the school buildings so teachers know what to listen for in case of an active shooter situation.
Strong said the system is also looking at adding more lockdown drills to the school year. He said the system is required by the state to have two, including one in the first semester that is announced and one in the second that is unannounced during the second semester. Strong said the idea would be to grade the first semester drill to look at factors that may need improvement and then hold another drill later in the fall to help address them. He said the system is also looking at ways to train subs on lockdown and evacuation procedures, to cut down on confusion.
Strong also discussed a few provisions that will help first responders and SROs. He said the system is served by a mixture of SROs, two from the Pell City Police Department and one from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. Strong said the system will be supplying all the SROs with keys to the schools they serve, so they do not have to wait to be let in the school in case of emergency.
He said the system will be color coding school entrances to make it easier for first responders to plan entry in emergency situations.
Strong said lastly the system will be requiring all employees to wear photo ID badges at all times, something Superintendent James Martin said had only been widespread practice at the system’s middle and high schools.
The superintendent also took time after the board meeting to discuss more security measures with Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris. Martin said both the steps presented by Strong and that meeting are just a part of a larger look the system is taking at safety procedures.
“There's some things there that we want to look at critically,” he said, “what we are doing and what we can do better.”
Morris said he wanted to look at the steps the system is already taking and work through proper scenarios. He said he also wants to be able to work with the schools on training.
“Obviously, as Martin said, our children are our most important asset in the community.” the chief said. “I think there are some additional steps we do in our schools from a security standpoint.”
In other matter, the board:
—Approved hiring DiannaTorbert (math teacher at Pell City High School) ,Kellie Powell (elementary teacher at Eden Elementary School), Shelby Duke (theater teacher at PCH, Megan Braxton (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School), Abbey Wright (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts), Kelly McAdams (English language arts teacher at PCHS), Abby. McKee physical education teacher at Duran Jr. High School), Katelyn Harkness (science teacher at Duran Jr. High), Anthony Entrekin (English teacher at Duran Jr. High), Jamie Parker, Jamie (special education clerical assistant), Joe Berry (registered behavioral technician behavioral aide) and Aprille Thompson (12 month bookkeeper at PCHS);
—Approved reassigning Danielle Pope (from career and technical education specialist to 10 Month assistant principal at PCHS), Halie Gasaway (from fifth grade science teacher to elementary teacher at Williams Intermediate School) and Amanda Wright (instructional assistant to RBT behavioral aide);
—Approved resignations of Lauren Butler (second grade teacher at Eden Elementary School) and Brianna Davidson (elementary teacher at Williams);
—Approved contracts with Eric Lee (public relations and technology support), Stacey Weaver (technology support) and Belinda Thompson, Belinda (bus driver for summer programs)
—Approved leave of absence for Anna Davis;
—Approved hiring Hollye Higdon to the supplemental position of NBCT Mentor;
—Approved amending the start date for Jerry Smith, Transportation Shop Assistant, to July 11;
—Approval amending the current Registered Behavior Technician job title to Registered Behavior Technician/Behavioral Para Educator;
—Approved adding a new supplement for a Special Olympics Coordinator at 4 points;
—Approved revising the job description for the position of Registered Behavior
Technician/Behavioral Para Educator and the job description for the position of Special Education Para-Educator.
—ApprovedFY 2022 Budget Amendment II.
—Approved the TSA, Inc. bid to purchase 854 Chromebooks. The contract period for this bid will extend six months should additional purchases be needed.
—Approved purchasing instructional furniture for Duran Jr. High from Modular Concepts in the amount of $221,942.38; and
—Approved the 2022-2023 PCSS Student Code of Conduct.