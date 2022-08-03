Pell City school board holds one last meeting before school starts

PELL CITY — With school starting back next week, the Pell City Board of Education met Wednesday to handle final personnel and purchasing items.
The board examined last-minute personnel actions, including 20 contracts. Also on the agenda were approving three quotes for last-minute purchases for the system.
Superintendent James Martin said the meeting was largely just to tie up loose ends before students return to the classrooms Aug. 10.
The first of the three quotes approved by the board was for six 60-inch road tables with eight stools each and 26 10-foot tables with 12 stools each at a cost of $6,665 from Modular Concepts, LLC.
Martin said the tables will fill out the Duran Junior High School cafeteria, which has been expanded as part of summer renovations and construction. He said the school has some existing tables, but the system wanted to be sure to use the additional space.
“What we have there is we are just getting (tables) to take care of the expanded size of the cafeteria,” Martin said.
The second quote was amending one from Covington for the new gym floor at Williams Intermediate School to include $13,655 for prep work that had not been included in the original quote.
The final quote approved was from BaseSix Fire Alarm Systems for a new fire alarm panel for The Legacy Center not to exceed $20,000.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved the hiring of Bobbie Diaz (special education teacher system wide), Hannah White (elementary teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School), Tiffany Wilkinson (special education para-educator system wide), Monica Haynes (registered nurse system wide), Lisa Brown (special education para-educator system wide), Kati Staples (special education para-educator system wide) and Daryl Engle (network support manager system wide);
—Approved contracts with Larrissa Gunnells (science, technology, engineering, art and math teacher at Williams Intermediate School), Child's Play Therapy Center (to provide occupational therapy and physical therapy services) Katheryn Ingram, Cuddle Bugs & Company (to provide services for visual impairment students), The Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education, Birmingham Speech & Hearing Associates (to provide audiological services), Impact Family Counseling, Inc (to bring counseling services to children who are exhibiting at risk behaviors), Lorena Reid (title-1 Interventionist), Denise Holdridge (title-1 interventionist), Sid Brown (music teacher at Williams Intermediate and PCHS), Lori Billingsley (title-1 interventionist), April Donohoo (title-1 interventionist), Kelsey Bain (title-1 interventionist), Taren Otwell (title-1 interventionist), Steven Bart Smith (adjunct instructor for welding), Dr. Jessica Popham (a(djunct instructor for introduction to pharmacy at PCHS), Janette Smith (adjunct instructor for certified nursing assistant/patient care technician), Jill Abbott (instructional support specialist), Karen Davis Wright (instructional support specialist), Sherri Lindsey (choral music teacher at Duran) and Naomi Rogers (to provide special education services)
—Approved transfers for Ashlee Meeks (kindergarten teacher at Iola Roberts to pre-k lead teacher at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School), Jade Rodgers (pre-k auxiliary teacher at Coosa Valley Elementary School to pre-k auxiliary teacher at Kennedy), Javion Johnson (pre-k auxiliary teacher at Kennedy to pre-k auxiliary teacher at Coosa Valley) and Len Watson (10 month alternative ed. program director System Wide to nine month alternative ed. program director)
—Approved resignation of Paige Siegler (agriscience teacher at PCHS), Michael Bunt (maintenance specialist) and Daniel Routzahn (bus driver); and
—Approved a leave of absence for Gray (special education teacher).