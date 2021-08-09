Pell City School Board handles final employment items on the day before school starts

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education approved mostly personnel items in a called meeting Monday.
During an early meeting the day before school began, the board met to handle approval for a few final personnel items before the beginning of school. The board met for four minutes and approved the following items:
—Approved hiring Carey Barnett (physical education teacher at Duran South Junior High School), Kaci Paris (science teacher at Duran South), Ashley Hammock (speech language pathologist system wide), Victoria Barnes (child nutrition program worker at Williams Intermediate School), Leon Crauswell (CNP worker at Pell City High School), Amanda Highfield (CNP worker at PCHS), Takerra Hale (bookkeeper at Duran South and Duran North Junior High School), Ashley Light (pre-k teacher assistant at Eden Elementary School), Amanda Wright (special education teaching assistant system wide), Daniel Brown (substitute teacher) and Neena Michelle Keene (substitute bus aide);
—Approved rescinding an offer of employment from James Nabors that was approved on July 20;
—Approved transfer of Tori Kennedy (from kindergarten teacher at Eden to first grade teacher at Iola Roberts Elementary School);
—Approved resignation of Jennifer Sims (special education teacher at Kennedy Elementary School), Wendy Wilson (science teacher at Duran South), Christina Henderson (CNP worker at Williams Intermediate) and Kellie Powell (pre-K auxiliary teacher at Eden);
—Approved retirement for for Darren Blakely (in school suspension/career tech teacher at Williams Intermediate)
—Approved Contract with Denise Reynolds to provide gifted education services for the Pell City School System students