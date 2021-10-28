Pell City School Board discusses possible events leading up to tax vote

PELL CITY— The Pell City Board of Education met Thursday to discuss its final plans leading to the Nov. 16 milage tax referendum.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin opened the called work session Thursday by saying the main purpose of the meeting was to provide an update of the system campaign to get out the vote and coordinate schedules for events in the next two weeks with the board members.
He told the board that the system has had a table set up at school open-house events for people to ask questions about the referendum. Martin said he has also had meetings with the local Farmers Federation and a group of senior citizens. He said the system is having to order more yard signs promoting the referendum and will have several parts of the ad campaign launching this weekend and next week.
Martin said he already has a meeting planned with a group of elementary school parents and the District 2 Citizens in Action group.
Members of the board suggested that Martin focus efforts on having more community meetings as the vote nears.
Board Vice President Norman Wilder suggested the other board members look at the possibility of holding neighborhood level meetings in their districts. He said he felt smaller meetings of 10 or 15 people could be very informative.
Board Members Cecil Fomby and Greg Crump both suggested Martin look at holding community meetings in parts of the school district that are not in the Pell City limits. While the district is called the Pell City School system, its attendance zone includes several unincorporated communities such as Coal City and New London and the City of Riverside. All of these areas will have a vote on the 5 mil increase referendum, a fact Board President Laurie Henderson said she felt was important to stress.
Fomby and Crump suggested meetings at Riverside and New London respectively.
Crump specifically said the New London fire hall could be a possible location for a town hall style meeting. He agreed to work on setting up the meeting personally, though no specifics were decided during the session.
Martin said he would work with the Riverside City Council and Mayor Rusty Jessup to try to set up a town hall in that city. Jessup in particular has previously said he was in favor of the referendum, after the board approved beginning the process of redistricting to give the parts of the district outside of Pell City representation on the board. Martin has previously said that process is separate from the referendum itself and is something the board is committed to whether the measure passes or not.
One key item discussed at the meeting was having another large scale public forum or town hall like the one the board hosted earlier this year. While the previous forum was held at the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts, Martin said the venue would not be an option at this point. He said the CEPA is fully booked with its fall season which includes performances by Pell City High School’s Spotlight Drama Club.
Martin instead offered that the civic center could be used, something the board thought was a good idea. Wilder suggested the superintendent check with Mayor Bill Pruitt and Council President Jud Alverson about when such an event could be held.
After the work session Martin said that he would try to make such a meeting happen, but could not promise anything at this time.
“I want to tell you yes,” he said, “but I need to make sure, right now, that I can get a spot.”
Martin said he had already discussed the referendum with several community groups and has really had one message focusing on the list of improvements the system plans to make.
“One of the main reasons I have been out is basically to let people know what we are going to do, how we are going about it,” he said.
Martin also said that if the referendum passes the system is also committed to regularly updating its website with a report card on how it is using the extra money from the milage tax. He said this information will be available along with information such as the system's salary and supplement schedule which he said is already available.
“I want the people to know what we are doing with this money,” he said.
Henderson said that it is important people understand that the money is being used entirely for improvements to schools and, with the exception of funding full time art and music teachers for the elementary schools, not going into anyone’s pocket.
“None of this money is slated for raises,” she said.