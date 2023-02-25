Pell City school board bestows recognitions and presentations

The Pell City Board of Education noted a number of student and teacher achievements during its meeting held Feb. 21.
Congratulations were extended to Duran North's Junior United Nations Assembly Team for being awarded an honorary mention for “Most Prepared” during its recent competition at Birmingham-Southern College, where team members competed against other middle school students from around the state. The team represented the nation of Japan, highlighting its heavy usage of fossil fuels and emphasizing the need to transition to cleaner energy to starve off climate change. The team's resolution passed both rounds of scrutiny, which is an incredible accomplishment for the first year of this program.
At the same competition, the Duran South team represented the nation of Haiti and brought forth a resolution against the growing gang violence and the safety of Haitian children. Their resolution passed through the first round of voting and got an honorary mention for “Most Prepared.”
Congratulations were also extended to Lisa Rhinehart, science teacher at Duran Junior High School for receiving an AMSTI grant for robotics in the amount of $3,500.
Over 75 students participated in the Duran North Science Fair held Jan. 20. Students competed in nine different categories, such as biology, chemistry, engineering, and other science-related fields of study. Students who placed in the fair now have the opportunity to move on to the next level of competition, which will be held at UAB on March 3. The students include Jeremiah Hartley, Molli Joiner, Savannah Lee, Teagan Phillips, Landy Shi, Marie Sophia Kaplan, Elizabeth Jones, Lucy Armstrong, Ava Abbott, Katelyn McMorris, and Tomazz Jackson.
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Lee for making the 2023 Alabama Bandmasters Association's Middle School All State Band. She placed first chair in the district and will represent Duran Junior High School while performing with students from all over the state during the All State Festival in Huntsville in April.
Congratulations are also due to the PCHS Wrestling Team on a great season. The team had three wrestlers to reach 100 career victories: Conner Miller, Riley Surles, and Josh Kirby. The team had a dual record of 34 wins and 13 losses (the first time to have over 30 wins), were 6A Region 6 Champions for the first time in school history, qualified for the dual playoffs for the second time in school history, and had the first top five finish in school history at the Super Sectional Tournament.
The team also had eight wrestlers to qualify for State Tournament. These include Conner Miller, Elijah Wilson, Jacob Wiley, Riley Surles, Josh Kirby, Stefan McGraw, Malik Watts, and Byron Moon. At the state tournament, senior Conner Miller placed fourth in the 106-pound weight class, senior Josh Kirby placed in the top eight in the 182 pound weight class, sophomore Malik Watts placed in the top eight in the 220-pound weight class, and eighth-grader Elijah Wilson placed in the top eight in the 113-pound weight class.