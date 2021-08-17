Pell City School board approves tax referendum for November

PELL CITY — The Pell City School Board has approved a tax referendum for a five mill increase in the city’s school attendance zone.
During a regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved the resolution asking the St. Clair County Commission to hold an election Nov. 16 to decide on the increase. If approved, the increase would raise school related property taxes by 50 cents per every one hundred dollars of the assessed value of property in the schools attendance zone, which includes Pell City, Riverside and various unincorporated areas in southern St. Clair County.
Pell City Superintendent James Martin was clear during the meeting that while the increase, if approved, would affect the entire attendance zone, all eligible voters in that zone are allowed to vote in the referendum regardless of if they own taxable property or not. Board Vice President Laurie Henderson also stressed this.
“If your kid can go to school here, you can vote,” Henderson said.
Voting has been an issue in the build up to the resolution itself. The Pell City School System, while a city system, serves large portions of students who do not live in the city limits, with most children even from the neighboring city of Riverside attending school in Pell City.
Despite this, when the system was formed in 1982 the board’s districts were created exactly the same as Pell City Council election districts, with no districts representing these county areas. Martin has said previously that children from county areas make up 52 percent, a slim majority, of students in the system, which is roughly the opposite of when the system was founded. This has left parents of those students without representation on the school board.
The board approved a resolution instructing Martin to work to give these residents representation on the board through redistricting in May, but he said the process will take time.
Board Attorney Brandi Hufford said the earliest new members could be added to the board is in the next municipal election in 2025. She said this is because that is when the current board’s terms are up.
“We can't cut their terms short, and there's no way to just add on districts,” Hufford said
She said before that happens the board would need to obtain needed census data, do the work of redrawing all the current districts and adding any new ones, make sure those districts follow federal guidelines and pass an amendment to the Alabama Constitution to amend the makeup of the board.
Martin said he and the board remain committed to making the redistricting happen.
“We made that commitment and we are going to honor that commitment,” he said.
Board President Cecil Fomby said at the same time the board is wanting to move forward with the referendum to address their school improvement plan that was shared in a public forum in May.
“It's obvious with what took place tonight, we are moving forward,” He said. “We are going to make it happen.”
Henderson, Fomby and Board Member Joe Sawyer all said they are comfortable with the five mills asked for in the resolution.
Martin said the system plans to discuss the referendum with community groups in the lead up to the vote in November. He said the system has also engaged a public relations firm to help promote the vote. Martin also did not rule out the possibility of holding public forums to discuss the matter.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved contacts with Rhonda Nolen (to provide special instructional services system wide) and Hailey Trammell (registered nurse);
—Approved Kristen Brantley, Eryn Ellard, Kenneth Padgett, Jennifer Patterson and Stephanie Wilson as substitute teachers;
—Approved hiring James Watts (english teacher at Pell City High School) and La’Pamela Dennis (child nutrition worker at Pell City High);
—Approved friend trips for Pell City High School FFA (to national FFA convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October 2021) and Williams Intermediate School (to Gettysburg, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Williamsburg and Charlottesville in May of 2022);
—Approved the 2021-22 capital plan;
—Approved a resolution nominating Cecil Fomby for the Alabama Association of School Boards All-State School Board Member;
—Approved revised job title and description for Payroll Manager;
—Approved accounts payable for the month of July 2021 in the amount of $679,351.96;
—Announced the board will hold its first budget hearing on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the central office. The second budget hearing will be held Sept 14 at :5:30 p.m. before the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.
In his report, Martin:
—Announced the system had experienced 27 positive cases of COVID-19 as of last Friday with one Second Grade Classroom at Iola Roberts shut down because of five positive cases.