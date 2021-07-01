Pell City school board approves series of personnel items in called board meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education met Wednesday morning to discuss a series of personnel issues.
During a called board meeting Wednesday morning, the board approved mostly personnel issues. Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the meeting was meant to handle personnel changes so that other positions could be properly advertised and filled before the board's next regular meeting.
“The reason we had this meeting, really, was we had a lot of personnel things that we had this time,” he said.
Martin said the board needed to handle these issues, which included several transfers, so the system could meet mandatory advertising requirements for vacant positions. He said the board would then be able to fill those positions at its next meeting.
Beyond regular items, the board also approved a bid from TempForce to provide custodial workers, at a pay range of $10.50/hour to $13.50/hour, and maintenance workers, at a pay range of $14.00/hour to $16.00/hour. Martin said the contract is something the board approves regularly.
“We outsource some of those positions, not all, but some of those positions, and this is actually a company that handles that for us,” he said. “It's only a small number of our folks, but that's something we’ve done for years.”
Martin said the contract covers people who are new to the system. He said the idea is to train people through this outsourced employment with the ability for those workers to apply for permanent positions as they open up.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved hiring Jennifer Sims (special education teacher at Walter M Kennedy Elementary School), Jordan Fancher (librarian at Pell City High School), Jazzlyn Pearson (english teacher at Pell City High) , Kim Beard (special education teacher at Kennedy), Andrew Clark (child nutrition program director at Central Office), Marlene Wolfe (bus aide), Mary Rebecca Rorie (bus aide), Jeffrey Stephens (bus driver), Cindy Torbett (bus driver), Daniel Scott Routzahn (bus driver), Sam Grimes (special education teacher assistant at Pell City High), Kayla Grant (special education teacher assistant at Kennedy), Shelbie Hendrix (CNP worker at Iola Roberts Elementary School) and Crystal Norris (cnp worker at Coosa Valley Elementary School);
— Approved supplemental resignation of Jeffrey Wilson (seventh-grade girls basketball coach at Duran South Jr. High School);
— Approved hiring for supplemental positions Monica Christian (running club sponsor at Kennedy), Crystal Mitchell (yearbook sponsor and robotic club sponsor at Kennedy);
— Approved resignations and retirements of Jeffrey Wilson (business tech teacher at Duran South), Naomi Rogers (special education teacher at Eden Elementary School) and Betty Jean Scott 12 month school bookkeeper at Pell City High);
— Approved employment changes and corrections for Tonya Helms (approved at the June 15, 2021 board meeting as assistant principal at Williams Intermediate School amended to acting assistant principal at Williams), Leonard Watson (convert to a 10-month assistant principal contract), Mary Anne Dollar (add three years to experience level and increase salary schedule steps) and Michelle Waites (add three years to experience level and increase salary schedule steps);
— Approved contracts with Monica Hartley (for instructional/special education teaching assistance for students participating in the extended school year program), Sebastian White (for tutoring services for Pell City School System students), Stacy Carter (for speech language pathology services for Pell City School System students), Beth Payne (for special education services to hearing impaired students for the Pell City School System), Worley Works, Inc (for occupational therapy services for Pell City School System students), Linda Garing/Therapy Providers, LLC (for physical therapy services for Pell City School System students), LEAPS Academy (to support the provision of a free appropriate public education (FAPE) in the least restrictive environment (LRE) to certain students with disabilities enrolled in the School District), Katherine Ingram doing business as Cuddle Bugs and Company, LLC (to provide services for visual impairment for Pell City School System), Kaylan Mitchell (teacher for Summer Reading Program), Laurie Dunn (to provide special education services for Pell City School System), Rebecca Jackson (to provide instruction and support to Elementary English Language Learners for Pell City School System), Melanie Isbell (to provide instruction and support to Elementary English Language Learners for Pell City School System), Naomi Rogers (to provide special education services for Pell City School System) and Birmingham Speech & Hearing Associates (to provide audiological services for the Pell City School System for the 2021-2022 school year);
— Approved transfers of Tabitha Surles (from title 1 teacher at Coosa Valley to building tech coordinator at Pell City High) and Sandra Cooper (from CNP acting manager at Duran South Jr. High to CNP manager at Williams Intermediate);
— Approved reassignment of Melissa Bricker (from CNP worker at Iola Roberts to CNP manager at Iola Roberts;
— Approved Brian Barber as substitute bus driver;
— Approved TempForce temporary services bid; and
— Approved employer agreement between Alabama Construction Industry Craft Training Board and Pell City School System Board of Education in the board’s capacity as the physical agent for the training board.