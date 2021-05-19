Pell City School Board approves resolution to give full representation to tax district

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education voted Tuesday to begin the process to provide equal representation to families living in its school district.
During its regular meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing Superintendent Dr. James Martin to take the necessary steps to give full representation to families living in areas in the school district but outside of Pell City’s city limits such as Coal City and Riverside.
The issue of representation has recently come to the forefront after the passage of an amendment to the Alabama Constitution that allows school districts in St. Clair County to use their attendance zones as a tax distinct for the purposes of ad valorem property taxes. In essence, this allows for individual cities to raise their tax millage rate with a local referendum without needing a county wide vote. In the case of Pell City Schools, the entire district, which includes both county and city residents, this means the entire attendance zone would vote for any increase.
The issue arises that Pell City School Board districts were set by the state legislature in 1982 to be exactly the same as Pell City Council election districts, with no districts representing the county areas. While at the time of this legislation Pell City residents made up the majority of the district’s students, Martin has said previously that now around 52 percent of the district’s roughly 4,000 students live in Riverside or unincorporated parts of St. Clair County.
Last month, the city council voted to cap a portion of the city’s sales tax allocation to the school in a resolution that said the city would prefer a more city focused school district.
After that vote, in a public forum held last Monday, Martin said he was committed to not reducing the number of students in the district which he has said would lead to a loss of state funding and therefore teachers and certain programs.
Council President Jud Alverson said in a council meeting last Tuesday that the council believes a smaller attendance zone and therefore a smaller tax district would allow a better chance for the system to pass a millage increase. He said this was because of a history of opposition to tax increases in county areas, something he did not see changing without an immediate path for representation for county residents.
Martin said the resolution is the first step in fulfilling the board commitment to provide such a path. He said with the passage of the resolution, he and Board Attorney Brandi Hufford will be able to begin work with legal experts on redrawing board districts and possibly adding board members.
“What it does is allow us to actually start making the contact process with the people who actually go through and do this type of work,” Martin said. “They are going to be the ones that know where to get the data in order to be able to form these districts.”
He said the process will also allow the board to evaluate whether the board stays at five members or increases to seven. Martin has previously said the board has discussed the possibility of increasing its number of members to seven, which would bring it to the same number of members as St. Clair County’s board. He said part of this process would be making the final evaluation on membership.
Martin said a good part of the process is as much about finding out how the board should go about the process as getting it done as it's not something they do everyday. He said it will need to be reviewed by the Alabama Department of Justice to make sure it is done in a way that does not infringe on anyone’s rights.
“We are wanting to do it and do it right,” he said. “We are committed to getting this done.”
Martin said his goal is to have the process done before Pell City’s next municipal election so that everyone will get a say in the next school board.