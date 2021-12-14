Pell City School board approves bid for Kennedy HVAC replacement

PELL CITY — The Pell City City School Board has approved a bid to replace the HVAC systems at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board approved a $1,849,326 bid for the project from Duncan & Thompson Construction Services, LLC.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the project will entail the complete replacement of the entire HVAC system at the school and is being paid for completely with federal COVID relief money.
“The HVAC units there are very old and we have to pull a lot of money in to get it repaired and it's kind of becoming cost prohibitive with many of the air conditioning units over there,” he said. “So, we are actually using COVID funds to actually support us in funding this project.”
Martin said the system is able to use the funds in this way because it is a project that will improve air quality in the school, which is one of the approved uses for the funds.
“It's going to have all the filtration and stuff that helps,” he said, adding that the project will be following federal guidelines.
Martin said the funds present a unique opportunity for the project, which has been talked about for a long time. He said the project was even originally discussed at the system public forum in May, which originally unveiled the plan the system had for money from the recently passed ad valorem tax referendum. Martin said that at the time the HVAC replacement was included in the plan along with the replacement of the gym floor, but COVID funds made it a possibility sooner.
“It was originally on that and this was an opportunity where we could do it sooner,” he said, “and that's really what we wanted to do, to do it as soon as we could.”
Martin said the project was moved off the referendum plan earlier this fall after the system realized the funding could be used in this way. The superintendent previously highlighted this fact in several public meetings leading up to the referendum.
While Kennedy will be the first school to get new HVAC systems, Martin said it will not be the last. He said Duran South Junior High School will be getting an HVAC system in its gymnasium. Pell City High School will also see upgrades to its entire system during its total renovation which is a part of the schools referendum plans.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved hiring Lee Brandon Woods and Billy Eugene Sexton as 12-month custodians;
—Approved amending the start dates for Telissa Kirk and William David Moore to Nov 1;
—Approved retirement of Tammy Jarman (bus driver);
—Approved resignations fo Douglas Mitch Bibb (adjunct sports medicine teacher at PCHS), Emily Williams (title 1 interventionist at Coosa Valley Elementary School) and Shannon Frye (paraprofessional);
—Approved contracts with Bridget Cain, April Carter, Teresa Gregory and Amy Smith as ACT boot camp instructors;
—Approved contracts Larissa Gunnells (contract interventionist at Williams Intermediate School), Lavette Hazelwood (after school tutor), Impact Family Counseling, Inc (to provide behavior and counseling services at theri Trussville Dry School Program); Tracy Thomas (title 1 interventionist at Coosa Valley) and Jan Smith (amending current contract to include up to 20 hours per week);
—Approved hiring Sharon Barnett, Emma Jones, Erika Jones and Shirley Jones a substitute teachers/child nutrition program workers;
—Approved hiring Amelia Boyd and Booby Golden as substitute bus drivers;
—Approved resignation of Douglas Mitch Bibb as the HOSA sponsor at PCHS;
—Approved hiring for a supplemental position Kara Berry (system test coordinator for $5,000 annually), Jeff Green (system test coordinator for $3,000 annually) and Samantha Johns (jr. high school softball coach at Duran North Jr. High School)
—Approved leave of absence for Elizabeth Freeman (gifted teacher) and Ashley Hammock (speech/language pathologist system wide)
—Approved marking a refrigerated reach-in drink cooler from Williams Intermediate School as surplus;
—Approved creation for a new Special Education Clerical Assistant position along with job descriptions and salary schedule for the position. Two SECA will be hired to help with paperwork for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act;
—Approved account payable for the month of November in the amount of $860,207.08; and
—Held an executive session to discuss a property matter and a matter of employee good name and character. No decision was made after the board came back into session.